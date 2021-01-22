Editor’s Note: Most of the questions posed during the session discussed below were provided by Cecil Whig Staff Reporter Jane Bellmyer.
ELKTON — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy held a question and answer session Wednesday to explain how county residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As the first week of Phase 1B rolls by, and Phase 1C begins Monday, Levy said progress is being made in getting eligible people lined up for the first dose including nursing home staff and residents, people 75 and older, and teachers.
“The health department has been allotted 3,100 doses, which includes 100 second doses,” Levy said. “Union Hospital has 2,500.”
West Cecil Health Center was given a smaller allotment to its staff and its most vulnerable patients the first round of COVID-19 protection.
“We will be working closely with towns and municipalities, which is why we are asking you to fill out the eligibility form,” Levy said.
On the Cecil County Health Department website, www.cecilcountyhealth,org, people can get on the list so as the eligibility requirements move through different phases health officials will know how to reach out to you for an appointment.
“We are doing vaccinations by appointment only,” Levy said, indicating she did not want people waiting in long lines for hours with the possibility of being turned away, as has been happening elsewhere in the country.
While the National Guard is being called on to help, Hornberger and Levy said more hands are needed, and not just to actually administer the vaccine.
“This speaks to what a complicated effort this is,” Levy said. “It’s not just ‘roll up and get the shot’.”
She said help is also needed for all the accompanying paperwork, record keeping and traffic control of both vehicles and patients.
“There’s an observation period. You have to watch the patient for 15 minutes afterward,” she said, but added that does not have to be a certified medical person per se.
Anyone interested in helping can go to the Maryland Responds site and register: https://mdr.health.maryland.gov/Pages/Home.aspx
Hornberger has signed an executive order that extends the time that county employees can volunteer but still get paid. Spokesman Kevin Alkinburg said county employees already have an 8-hour window to do general volunteer work of their own choice. Now there is another 8-hour slot for those who spend that time helping in the administration of the COVID vaccine. There’s another CCHD link to volunteer. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFwHGtzSeNrGzCDOvg4W1o7FHzTo7gCVi2rNfxa_X0NUl-NA/viewform
Levy also took time to dispel concerns that have been voiced about the disease and the vaccine itself.
“Some of the symptoms of seasonal flu and COVID are similar but there are risks of severe consequences with COVID,” Levy said. “And COVID is more contagious.”
The new variants that are now moving through the US — including in Maryland — are even more contagious.
“We are trying to limit spread. We have to continue to engage in these hygiene practices,” Levy said. That includes frequent hand washing, keeping hands off the face and eyes, social distancing and wearing a mask. Levy said getting the vaccines does not free you from wearing the mask.
“Unfortunately, no. What the vaccine protects against is the severe consequences of the illness,” she said. “You can still transmit it ... until we get to a certain level of protection across the country.”
So far Cecil County has witnessed more than 4,500 cases of COVID within its borders with 102 deaths. The positivity rate rose from 8.7% Tuesday to 10.2% Wednesday.
Anyone needing more information on the virus, vaccines or symptoms can call 410-996-1005, the county’s COVID hotline. However Levy said the line has been constantly busy. She recommends sending an email to info@cecilcountyhealth.org.
The full session can be viewed on the Cecil County Government Facebook page.
