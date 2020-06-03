Hornberger, Kase, Gregory, Meffley lead in primary numbers

ELKTON — In a long-fought unprecedented primary season, the unofficial call has Danielle Hornberger as the Republican candidate for Cecil County executive race.
This year was an odd year for voters and the State Board of elections. For this reason, readers must keep in mind that these are unofficial results. There will be more canvassing for mail-in votes that haven’t been received yet, as these ballots had to be postmarked by June 2, as well as electronic and provisional votes.
The unofficial results if the 2020 county-level election are:
Danielle Hornberger for county executive Republican nominee with 60.5 percent of votes.
Jeff Kase for county executive Democrat nominee with 100 percent of votes.
Jackie Gregory for District 5 with 65.5 percent of votes.
Bob Meffley for District 1 with 100 percent of votes.
Voters must be remember that the county election board is still counting votes and these final counts are subject to change. On June 12, the votes will be officially verified.
Check back with us as this story develops and hear from the candidates in Friday's issue of the Cecil Whig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.