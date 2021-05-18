Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced that she will allocate an additional $190,000 to the Cecil County Public Library for fiscal year 2022. This funding will go toward extending the library’s hours in the near future, performing maintenance on the new North East branch and helping pay for staff health care.
“Over the past month, Executive Director Morgan Miller and I have met and discussed the library budget and the importance of making the library more available to more citizens,” Hornberger wrote in a press release Tuesday. “I am thrilled that this funding will help the library to continue extending hours and services to the public.”
The funding is being made possible through expected savings from the bond refinancing bill currently before the County Council, which still must approve that bill for the funding to be made available.
“The current proposed budget includes $480,000 in savings from the bond refinancing bill,” wrote Cecil County Public Information Officer Kevin Alkinburg in an email. “We are confident, given current market conditions, we will be able to save an additional $190,000 from the refinancing of County bonds. This bill is currently before the County Council and we are working closely with the Council to ensure its timely passage.”
Alkinburg said that Executive Hornberger’s administration has been talking and working with the County Council and they believe Council will support this initiative.
Cecil County Library Executive Director Morgan Miller emphasized the importance of increased monetary support.
“We are very grateful to the County Administration for increasing support to the library system so that we, in turn, can support the community through this critical time of recovery,” Miller wrote in the same press release. “So many citizens depend on the library for their daily lives.”
The extended library hours, which would be included in this funding, have yet to be decided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.