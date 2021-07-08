ELKTON — Faced with the prospect of the Maryland State government pulling millions in state funding from the county’s schools, the County Council approved on June 15, after less than a day of deliberations, an expedited request by County Executive Danielle Hornberger to use approximately $2.15 million from the County’s unassigned fund balance to shore up the County’s contributions to school spending.
In order to secure a continued increase in state funding for County schools, each county in Maryland must contribute a minimum amount of money based on the number of students in the county, referred to as “The Maintenance of Effort.” Counties that fail to meet the maintenance of effort standard face financial consequences.
Along with a loss in state aid, the State Comptroller would have had the power to intercept local income tax revenue from the County by the amount that the county failed to meet the maintenance of effort and distribute the withheld funds directly to the Board of Education. Cecil County Council president Bob Meffley said the County could have lost an estimated $11 million in state aid if they did not fund the schools up to the maintenance of effort.
The original 2022 operating budget by Hornberger increased school funding by $1 from 2021. The budget partially reflected a lower student count during the pandemic. The state however, decided to use 2019 student numbers for the 2022 baseline calculations, rather than the 2020 figures, increasing the County’s needed contribution for this upcoming year. Hornberger referred to the change as an “unfunded mandate.”
Councilman Bill Coutz said that, though the bill changing the maintenance of effort calculation passed after the budget was first introduced, the county should have been prepared for the increase in required funding.
“That budget could have been amended to cover the maintenance of effort,” Coutz said. “If they did that [Hornberger’s] decrease of the property tax would have been in jeopardy since that cost the county $2.4 to $2.6 million dollars.”
Coutz said other counties in Maryland, such as neighboring Harford, prepared for the change by funding their schools above the maintenance of effort.
“Even though the bill hadn’t passed, other counties prepared for this, we did not,” Meffley said.
Due to the discrepancy between the county’s 2022 school budget and the maintenance of effort, $2.15 million was taken from an unassigned fund to make up the difference.
Coutz said the unassigned fund is supposed to be used for emergencies and should not have been used to supplement operating costs.
The Hornberger administration asserted that she did not take any money from emergency or reserve funds. Meffley said the unassigned fund is one of three entities, along with the rainy day emergency fund, and the budget stabilization fund designed to help the county’s bond rating.
“That $2.4 million would have covered that $2.1 million and everybody would have been fine,” Meffley said, referring to the amount of revenue lost to the tax cut and the money taken from the general fund, respectively. “But now, you’re definitely gonna have to make up that deficit in some way. So something’s going to have to happen.”
Hornberger’s office said the tax cut would only cost $1.6 million. When asked about the discrepancy, Meffley said the council was told it would cost the county somewhere between $2.4 million-$2.6 million.
In a fiscal note to the County Council, the Hornberger administration said they did not allow several assignments from the previous administration to proceed forward to ensure there was funding available for the maintenance of effort. A spokesman for the County Executive said the projects were delayed, not funded, or funded through other sources to provide flexibility in case the maintenance of effort increased. The fiscal note said 2020 assignments will revert to the fund balance once the current 2021 fiscal year is over to replenish the County’s total fund balance.
Six projects were listed in the fiscal note as items that the Hornberger Administration did not allow to proceed. Three projects, a retrofit of the evidence and armory space for the Sheriff’s Office, Bailiff Road Bridge Rehab, and Elk Neck over Spur Bridge painting were moved to the 2022 Capital Improvement Project budget. Two instead of four ambulances were purchased for the Volunteer Fire Company, a boiler upgrade that would cost $810,000 will be funded by CCPS/County in 2022, and $64,160 of road maintenance was not funded in 2021.
“These items were originally funded through the FY 2021 operational account,” said spokesman Kevin Alkinburg, referring to the projects moved to the CIP budget. “They are now funded through the FY 2022 CIP budget.”
The Hornberger Administration said that the county’s total available reserve, which includes the unassigned fund balance, is above the required county minimum.
“We are proud of providing tax cuts, a fiscally conservative budget, and being so prudent with the taxpayers’ dollars that we were able to fulfill yet another unfunded mandate from Annapolis,” Hornberger said.
CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said the increase in maintenance of effort will keep teacher salaries competitive with surrounding counties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
“The cost of healthcare and the cost of payroll never spike dramatically but they jump two to three percent a year,” Lawson said. “So our revenues need to increase two to three percent a year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.