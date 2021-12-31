CECIL COUNTY — Beckie McMahon collected her thoughts for a moment on Tuesday night after the Cecil Whig asked if she already had or would be making a New Year’s resolution.
Then, after qualifying, “This is really a wish more than a resolution,” McMahon rattled off, “I wish that the world could get back to some normalcy and that people can be kind to one another and work better together, so we can be better tomorrow than we are today.”
McMahon, who co-owns C3ntral Tavern in downtown Elkton, explained that the uncertainty caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic is one of several reasons for her response.
Grasping the profoundness of her answer a few seconds later, McMahon chuckled and offered a light-hearted addendum.
“I also want to lose weight, go to the gym and save money,” she said, giving a playful nod to the more common New Year’s resolutions that people make.
McMahon is not alone in her wish, as it turns out.
The Cecil Whig queried several people about their New Year’s resolutions that night and, while a few did reveal their vows to eat healthier and start a physical fitness program or increase their workout activities, many wished for a better world or something within that realm. It’s noteworthy that most of these people were interviewed independently of each other.
“I’d like to see more compassion and kindness,” said Elkton resident Dave Bower, who punctuated his reply by commenting, “It’s a strange world.”
Seemingly in stark contrast to Bower’s better-world response, Rosedale resident Erwin Otero declared, “I will be rich this year,” when asked for his New Year’s resolution.
At first blush, Otero’s answer sounded more like the garden-variety, self-improvement New Year’s resolutions that people make. But then, after a dramatic pause, he clarified his response.
“Rich isn’t necessarily money. It’s up to interpretation,” Otero said, before listing, “You can be rich spiritually. You can be rich in friends . . .”
It was clear then that Otero, who was in town with his friend, Elkton native Jojo Baltazar, meant intangible riches when he shared his New Year’s resolution.
As for Baltazar, who is an educator, her New Year’s resolutions are more apt to benefit others than benefit herself.
“I want to be a better teacher. I also want to be a better dog mom,” Baltazar said, noting that she has a pet American Staffordshire Terrier pit bull.
Of course, New Year’s resolutions aren’t for everyone.
“I used to make them, but now I’d feel like I was lying to myself. I never kept them in the past, so I always wound up disappointing myself. My friends never kept them, either,” explained Elkton resident Jack Hubbert, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968, during which he did a tour of duty in Vietnam.
That doesn’t mean Hubbert is against self-improvement, however.
“I’m better at it when I keep my decision to change to myself and set my own personal deadlines,” Hubbert explained.
