FELTON, Del. — Elkton’s own Charles A. (Chuck) Hoober, director of customer satisfaction at Hoober Inc., was honored with an agricultural service award at the Kent County (Delaware) Farm Bureau’s annual banquet last month.
Hoober was the 2019 recipient of the KCFB Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. State Rep. Charles Postles made the presentation.
Hoober is no stranger to hard work. He grew up working in all areas his family’s business, and got his first real paycheck at the age of 15. A 1986 graduate of Messiah College, an enterprising young Hoober continued working in service management at his family’s Intercourse, Pa., location — eventually managing their Middletown location and becoming corporate sales manager years later in 2006.
“When leadership of the company transitioned to the third generation in 2012, Chuck, Scott Hoober and their brother-in-law, Rod Lefever, became partners in managing the company,” a statement said.
“In 2018, Hoober, Inc. brought in a new president and CEO, Don Mikes, to lead the organization into the future. At that time, Chuck shifted his focus to the critical role of director of customer satisfaction. He continues in that role today, spending his time with ‘one foot in the furrow,’ working directly to serve Mid-Atlantic farmers’ needs every day.”
Hoober serves on the Lancaster County Agricultural Council Board, Messiah College President’s Leadership Council and is involved with the Cecil County and New Castle County Farm Bureaus. He also actively serves on the board of directors for Hoober, Inc.
He received the State Of Delaware Distinguished Service to New Castle County Agriculture Award.
“As owners of a farm equipment dealership, the Hoober family has been instrumental in bringing key products and innovations to area farmers,” said a statement.
“For more than 30 years, Chuck has worked directly with farmers and brought their concerns, challenges and ideas to major manufacturers. With the East Coast’s unique growing conditions, Chuck’s voice has helped these manufacturers with product improvements and innovations geared to help maximize farmers’ productivity and produce enough food to feed the world. Hoober Inc., and Chuck specifically, has served a valuable role in that part of the food chain. His involvement in Farm Bureaus, Ag Councils, field days, clinics, community events, agricultural fairs, shows and meetings helps bridge the important gap from the farmer’s needs to the farm machinery that is produced to serve those needs.”
Hoober lives in Elkton with his wife Diane and their children — Eric and daughter-in-law Natalie, Rachel and son-in-law Alex, and Marisa. He actively attends The Town Church in Middletown.
