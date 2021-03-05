ELKTON — Ruby Simon and her daughter Amanda have been busy lately picking out flooring, paint and countertops for their new three-bedroom, 1.5-bath home on West Main Street.
“Being a homeowner is the most exciting thing,” Ruby said as she gave a tour of the two-story downtown Elkton home built through Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna.
The West Main Street build happened on a lot where the existing home had to be demolished. That means Simon is getting a completely new home, rather than a renovation.
Simon has been working for years for this moment, saving her money and learning how to budget, about getting and maintaining good credit and other skills leading to being handed the keys to the Victorian-style reproduction. She will have a low-interest mortgage on the home to keep it affordable.
Part of that process also included what Habitat for Humanity calls “sweat equity.” If recipients expect volunteers and contractors to work on your home, they must also have a hand in the construction for someone else.
“I worked on this house and on Habitat houses in Perryville and Havre de Grace and on Maffit Street,” she said, referring to a previous Habitat built on that Elkton street. “Now I know how to caulk and do drywall.”
Amanda Simon noted she has learned “a lot of details go into a house.”
Yvette Valentin, director of Homeowner Services for Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, said COVID-19 has changed a lot of the traditional practices that go into a project. For example, a potential homeowner usually has to contribute 200 hours of sweat equity, which can be earned with 100 hours through the help of family and friends.
“We had to cut out that 100 hours,” Valentin said, noting that the pandemic limits how many people can be on the job site at one time.
It’s also changed the usual celebration of presenting the homeowner with the house keys. All that is being done virtually, instead of the large party with community leaders, elected officials and the homeowner’s family and friends.
All that having been said, Cathy Herlinger, communications and outreach specialist, said there’s been no slow down of construction.
“In Cecil County it’s been a race between (projects in) Perryville on Richmond Street and the Cecil Tech (Cecil County School of Technology) house coming to Rising Sun off Walnut Street,” Herlinger said.
Likewise in Havre de Grace, there’s a race to see whether the Harford Technical High School house will go up on Edmunds Street before or after the house under construction on South Stokes Street in Havre de Grace.
For the first time ever there is also a duplex on Erie Street in Havre de Grace being built completely by a female crew.
With the time coming when the moving trucks will pull up to her front door, Ruby Simon encourages others to follow in her steps and attain the dream of homeownership.
“It’s something you definitely can do,” she said. “You just have to put your best foot forward and be patient.”
For more information on Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna go to habitatsusq.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.