PERRYVILLE — Hollywood Casino was one of two Maryland facilities to recently qualify for a sports wagering license.
The Perryville casino on Chesapeake Overlook Parkway and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Md. are among 17 designated by the state to conduct this form of gambling. They are the 4th and 5th casinos to be certified by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.
The other sites include M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The applications are now being sent to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission for the awarding of the licenses. Three other casinos — Horseshoe, Live! and MGM National Harbor — are also waiting.
“We’ve approved five facilities, and our work is ongoing,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ll continue sending applications to the SWARC so that it can make awards and sports wagering can launch by late fall. It’s what the public wants and expects, and we’re doing everything we can to deliver it.”
“No one is pushing harder than I am to get sports betting up and running here in the State of Maryland,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “Our administration has now cleared five licenses for sports betting, implementing the referendum approved by voters and the law passed by the General Assembly.”
Hogan said he expects quick action.
“With Marylanders looking forward to betting on the NFL and March Madness, we now expect the legislature’s Sports Wagering Applicant Review Commission to swiftly approve these licenses.”
The cost of the license is $1 million and is good for five years.
Hollywood Casino qualified at the start because it holds a gaming license in the state. The casino, the sports betting company being brought in to run the wagering and all employees are being investigated by the MLGCA staff to assure licensing is current and the internal controls are established.
Barstool Sports has already been named as the company which will run Hollywood Casino’s sports wagering.
Seth Elkin, MLGCA spokesman, said employees of the casino have to be licensed to operate sports betting, the same as they had to be licensed for slots and table games.
All these background checks also must be funded, Elkin said.
According to the state all these applications and processes are being expedited so that the games can begin soon. However SWARC does not have its next meeting scheduled after canceling an Oct. 14 meeting.
SWARC has the capability to award as many as 30 more of these licenses.
*Editor's Note: The headline of this story has been updated to correctly reflect the stage of the license application process.
