FAIR HILL — A week after he toured the Cecil County Fair Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he tested negative for COVID.
Hogan was at the fair for Ag Day. He spoke at the start of the festivities at the fairgrounds, then proceeded to visit with Cecil County 4-H members and their livestock. He handed out ribbons in the Stafford pavilion for sheep show, then took up a youngster on her offer to meet her dairy cow in the Dairy barn. Along the way he posed for numerous photos.
Saturday night came word that several people at the fair – vendors from the same family – had tested positive for COVID.
Charles Gischlar, spokesman for the Maryland Health Department, said contact tracing is underway and testing continues.
“The state is sequencing specimens to determine the lineage of the virus (variants). More than 50 percent of all specimens that are sequenced are that of the Delta variant,” Gischlar said in an email.
Hogan announced his negative test results via a text according to his spokeswoman, Shareese Churchill.
“This morning, out of an abundance of caution, he got tested, and it was negative,” Churchill said via email Wednesday.
At the fair, the Cecil County Health Department, in conjunction with ChristianaCare/Union Hospital, administered 88 COVID vaccines.
Daniel Coulter, spokesman for the county health department, said 48 were Pfizer, 13 were Moderna and 27 opted for the J&J one dose vaccine.
The most recent statistics show a 5.75% positivity rate and a case rate of 9.58%, which is a drop of more than 10% from the previous day.
Cecil County is still next to last in its rate of vaccination compared to Maryland’s 22 other counties and Baltimore City. Only 51.24% of the eligible population is confirmed to be vaccinated.
“We continue to strongly urge all Marylanders to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already,” Gischlar said. “Vaccinations remain our most important line of defense against COVID-19 and the highly contagious variants.”
