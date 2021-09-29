ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced a request for a presidential major disaster declaration, that would open up federal assistance for families impacted by Hurricane Ida in Cecil County.
Hogan specifically requested a major disaster declaration for individual assistance in Cecil and Anne Arundel counties. Hogan referred to the flooding of 21 homes at the Mill Creek Manor Mobile Home Park, the former name of Sun Valley Trailer Park, in Rising Sun as one of the reasons individual assistance was necessary. If the request is successful, the aid could include unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, legal services and more.
The flooding in Rising Sun displaced 63 people. As of Sept. 1 only seven have found housing accommodations outside of a local hotel. The Cecil County Department of Community Services has worked to provide shelter to the residents, with Cecil County Public Schools providing meal assistance and coordinating transportation for the children so they can continue to attend school.
“Of the 56 persons still being sheltered in the hotel, 27 are adults, and the remaining 29 are children,” Hogan’s letter reads.
The majority of the displaced residents did not have insurance coverage and lost most of their possessions in the flood. Most of the displaced residents speak Spanish as their primary language, making providing assistance more difficult.
Funding for sheltering operations in will remain viable until Sept. 30 according to the letter. Though the county is attempting to enroll the displaced residents into rapid rehousing and rental assistance programs, there are waiting periods of more than 60 days to connect families to affordable housing through those programs.
In Anne Arundel County and Annapolis, 120 residences were damaged. The city of Annapolis provided 26 hotel room nights to city residents displaced along with an emergency shelter at a recreation center.
Hogan requested the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be made available all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland. The program provides funding for long term efforts that reduce future damage caused by natural disasters.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, major disasters are declared when the president has determined a natural event has caused damage that is too severe for state and local authorities to respond properly. The declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and infrastructure, including funds for emergency and permanent work.
