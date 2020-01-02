ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered that the state and U.S. flags should fly at half staff in honor of a long time North East Fire Company member who died Sunday in what is considered a line of duty death.
“I have ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff in honor of Cecil County firefighter Otis L. Isaacs, who tragically passed away in the line of duty,” Gov. Hogan wrote on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “A former president and chief of the North East Fire Co., Otis was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame in 2003.”
The order will remain in effect until Saturday when Otis L. Isaacs Jr., 73, is laid to rest. A funeral service will be held Saturday at noon at Crouch Funeral Home in North East with interment to follow at North East United Methodist Cemetery.
Howard Ewing, speaking on behalf of the fire company, said Thursday that because Isaacs died within 24 hours of responding to a call for service, his sudden death at home Dec. 29 is considered to have happened in the line of duty.
Very active in the fire company, Isaacs also held several titles including president, chief, chief engineer and on the board of directors. He was a delegate to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and was inducted in 2003 into the Harford-Cecil Hall of Fame.
According to Ewing Isaacs was on duty at the firehouse Saturday assisting with several calls for service. Sunday morning he had a medical incident, Ewing said, which resulted in Isaacs’ passing.
On the North East Fire Company Facebook page, the members expressed their condolences to the Isaacs family.
“We are forever grateful for the knowledge, experience, and dedication that he instilled in each and every single person he encountered. There are no amount of words that could sum up the loss of Otis Jr., and our deepest condolences are with the Isaacs family during this time.”
All Maryland and federal office buildings in the state are required to display its flags at half staff according to policy. Other companies, organizations and private citizens are welcome to participate.
