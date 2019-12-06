NORTH EAST — The county is abuzz with holiday activity as the Cecil County Christmas Parade takes place in North East tomorrow. Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of North East for the most magical Christmas parade in the area.
The group called Main Street North East reminds everyone that the success of the parade is because of community-minded folks just like you. “For those that have been a part of the parade in the past, we are reaching out to you in hopes that you will again be a part of that success,” they said. Donations and other volunteer services are accepted.
Officials said that they recommend holiday revelers that wish to watch the parade arrive into North East prior to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Parking will be available on Mauldin Avenue, as well as town municipal lots by Town Hall and 5&10 Antiques. There will be side street parking, and most church and school lots welcome people to park.
Traffic will be predictably congested, as there will be several road closures. West Cecil Ave to Red Toad Road/Wells Camp Road via Route 7 will close at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Main Street closes at 10:45 a.m. Mauldin Avenue will convert to two-way traffic at 10:45 a.m.
Normal traffic patterns should resume at about 1:15 or 1:30 p.m.
The parade begins at noon, and there will be festivities in town until 6 p.m.
The parade route begins at South Main Street and ends at the North East VFW, where Main and Mauldin merge.
Parade-goers are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks and dress for the weather. Some North East businesses and eateries will also be open. Santa House will be open.
