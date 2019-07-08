NORTH EAST — The last of her kind, the Edna E. Lockwood bugeye schooner will dock at the town pier from Tuesday, July 9, to Thursday, July 11, during a tour along the Chesapeake Bay.
Lori Bouchelle, secretary of the Upper Bay Museum, said at North East’s May 8 town meeting that the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels has been restoring the schooner, including replacing the boat’s nine-log bottom, since 2016.
“She’s a national historic landmark and the last of the over 600 log-hull bugeyes that sailed on the Chesapeake Bay dredging for oysters,” Bouchelle said.
Now, the Lockwood will be setting sail once again as it tours the Chesapeake Bay and brings the ship’s history directly to nautical enthusiasts along the bay — including a stop at the pier at North East Community Park.
CBMM will have a tent set up with information about the Lockwood and crew members will be giving free deck tours of the ship from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s just kind of a learning opportunity and some history we’d like to have,” Bouchelle said.
A bugeye is a type of sailboat that was developed for oyster dredging in the Chesapeake Bay.
According to Bouchelle, the 80-foot Lockwood was launched from Tilghman Island in Talbot County in 1889.
In 1994, the Lockwood was named a National Historic Landmark as it was the last historic bugeye still under sail, according to the CBMM website.
Until recently, North East’s town code prohibited overnight docking and reservations, only allowing boats to dock from dawn to dusk on a first-come, first-served basis. However, the town’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance amending that section of the town code at their meeting on June 26 to allow for a situation like this.
It would be helpful to include opening hours for this visit. How late in the day can one still tour the vessel? I think that's more important than the town council amending the overnight docking policy.
