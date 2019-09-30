RISING SUN — It would have made Wavy Gravy proud, the way a goodly number of the hundreds of people who turned out for the Winestock Festival at Dove Valley Winery on Saturday embraced the event’s hippie theme.
Fittingly, the Winestock Festival took place roughly a month after the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, so all of the images in August’s looking-back media coverage of that monumental 1969 event are still fresh in many minds.
Perhaps that footage and those photos of the “Three Days of Peace & Music” spectacle served as freak-flag inspiration for a noticeable number of attendees who were clad in tie-dye shirts, bandanas, dresses and other trippy garments reminiscent of the psychedelic Grateful Dead concerts of old.
Some of the Winestock Festival goers, guys and girls alike, had flowers — real and artificial — placed in their hair.
One groovy guy even wore a band of yellow flowers around his bald head, complimenting the strand of pink flowers circling his girlfriend’s head, which, in contrast, had plenty of hair.
Adding to Winestock’s Woodstock vibe was some really good rock ‘n roll music performed live on a pavilion stage by three back-to-back bands — Rumor and a Flood, Instigators and Old Skool.
There was plenty to drink because the festival host, Dove Valley Winery, and two other local wineries — Turkey Point Vineyard and Whistle Stop Winery — operated tents where attendees could sample local wines poured into their complimentary souvenir glasses. Attendees also could buy glasses, bottles and cases of wine at those tents.
Earlier in September, some of the wines produced by Dove Valley Winery and Turkey Point Vineyard won awards at the Maryland Governor’s Cup competition.
Beer and non-alcoholic beverages also were for sale.
In addition, food trucks were on the premises, selling a wide variety of tasty munchies.
So there was food, drink and music — key components of a groovy festival — and all were delivered on Dove Valley Winery’s sprawling, countryside property.
“We love wine. We love their (Dove Valley Winery) wine and we love the atmosphere here,” said Carley Farrell, a Middle River resident who attended with her friends, Megan Martin and Alex Keene, both of whom live in Baltimore City.
Wearing a band of yellow flowers on her head, Farrell gave off a slight hippie vibe, as did Martin, who sported a floppy hat. Keene wore an Under Armour polo shirt, but he made up for it with his laid-back demeanor.
