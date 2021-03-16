PERRYVILLE — Town officials are working with the owner of Fairgreen Senior Apartments on Greenway Avenue to pare down an enormous water usage bill and address security issues at the 92 unit complex.
Robert Nitz, chief of the Perryville Police Department, said management of the BCI Capital LLC property have agreed to institute the use of key cards to gain entry, replacing the key code system.
“Based on how people were getting in and out, 50 people could have the same key code,” Nitz said. There were indications that people not allowed to be on the property were using shared codes to get inside leading to reports of drugs and prostitution. “Some of the stuff was pretty concerning.”
Residents told police security cameras were not reliable either.
Meanwhile, the complex racked up a $27,000 overdue bill for water usage. All the apartments are on one meter; a smart meter, which the town installed in 2018. Denise Breder, town administrator, said that meter’s logging capability showed a continuous leak somewhere in the building.
“They did have a plumber go in every unit,” Breder said, but added nothing was found that would have caused the leak. Breder said an internal meter installed by the management does not match the usage shown on the town’s certified meter.
Management made the decision to pay off the amount in 12-month installments. At the same time $3,000 is being paid each month in advance of receipt of the quarterly bill, Breder said.
“They have accelerated some of their payments,” she added. The balance is now $14,079.23 with monthly installments of $1,173.27.
Perryville Police have connected with management and gained permission to view the security camera footage when needed. Nitz said it also allowed for a conversation about the residential policy of the complex.
“You can have a relative move in under the guise of being a caretaker,” Nitz said. “But if they are not a true caretaker it opens up the building to elements you may not want to have.”
Nitz considers Fairgreen to be a microzone, or a community within a community. As such he said his officers will now patrol the entire building.
“The officers will get out of the car and patrol all four floor, encounter the residents and talk to them,” he said. “We want to foster a safer community.”
