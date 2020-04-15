Heroin overdoses continue to kill people in Cecil County amid COVID-19 pandemic

CECIL COUNTY — Eight people died from heroin overdoses in Cecil County between March 5, when Gov. Larry Hogan announced his first emergency orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and Monday, according to Ray Lynn, heroin coordinator for Cecil County.
During that same roughly five-week period, two people in Cecil County died from the coronavirus, based on statistics released by the Cecil County Health Department on Tuesday morning.
Those figures, comparatively, translate to this: The number of people in Cecil County who perished from heroin overdoses between March 5 and Monday is four times greater than the number of county residents who lost their lives to the coronovirus during that same time frame.
(Cecil County health officials reported this county’s first COVID-19 death on March 31 and its second on Monday. Moreover, the first coronavirus case in Cecil County was reported on March 22.)
“Addiction doesn’t stop because there is a (COVID-19) state-of-emergency,” Lynn remarked.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, gave a similar assessment concerning the prevailing force of drug addiction, abuse and use in Cecil County, even amid a pandemic.
“We are still responding to drug overdoses on a regular basis,” Holmes said, adding, “The users are still using the drugs, and the dealers are still selling the drugs — and that’s not stopping because of what’s going on right now as far as the coronavirus.”
Holmes also reported that, no different than before the coronavirus outbreak in Cecil County, “We are still making drug arrests.”
Lynn made his comment on Monday while providing updated drug overdose figures to the Cecil Whig.
He reported that, since the start of 2020 some 15 weeks ago, 18 people had died from heroin overdoses in Cecil County, as of Monday.
“That’s about six fatal overdoes in Cecil County a month since Jan. 1,” Lynn remarked.
Broken down even more, those figures translate to roughly one person dying from a heroin overdose in Cecil County every six days.
Lynn further reported that, in addition to the 18 fatal heroin overdoses, 114 non-fatal drug overdoses had been recorded in Cecil County during that same 15-week period.
As for this county’s statistics relating to the period from March 5 through Monday, Lynn qualified that the number of fatal and non-fatal ODs in Cecil County — 8 and 45 respectively — are likely even higher because — with law enforcement officers and other first responders now swamped with work relating to the coronovirus — there has been a lag in the real-time reporting of drug overdoses here.
“These are underreported numbers. We have other death investigations that are still ongoing. Overdoses are suspected as the cause of death in other cases, but we are still waiting for autopsy results,” Lynn explained.
He further noted, “Also, for non-fatal overdoses, it (COVID-19) has slowed down the real-time reporting of drug overdoses because of the emphasis now placed on COVID-19. EMTs are facing new challenges every day because of the coronovirus.”
The “real-time” reporting of drug overdoses is designed to work this way: First responders alert Lynn every time they handle a drug overdose and, in turn, he notifies Cecil County Health Department peer advocates. Then, within 24 hours after receiving that notification, peer advocates attempt to contact the person who experienced the drug overdose, typically in person at the hospital or at that individual’s home.
(Lynn noted that peer advocates with Cecil County Voices of Hope and with some local churches also contact people who have survived drug overdoses within the past 24 hours.)
Peer advocates provide that overdose survivor with information regarding available programs, such as drug rehabilitation and counseling, and they offer guidance on how to get that help. The idea is that a person might be more agreeable to seek help if reached by peer advocates within 24 hours after that person experienced a drug overdose, which can mark a reality-check turning point for some.
Social-distancing orders and the prohibition of guest visits at hospitals, however, have diminished the number of ways peer advocates can make their contacts with overdose survivors, according to Lynn.
“They’re making those contacts mostly by phone now,” Lynn said.
Lynn reported that an estimated 95 percent of the drug overdoses in Cecil County during the first 15 weeks of 2020 involved heroin or a combination of heroin mixed with fentanyl, which is in line with statistics recorded here over the past two years.
It is common for other drugs, such as cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription painkillers and such, to be found in a person’s body after a fatal overdose — even when the chief culprit — heroin or heroin mixed with fentanyl — is listed by coroners as the cause of death, according to Lynn.
Along those lines, Lynn told the Cecil Whig that he has witnessed the percentage of crystal meth-related overdoses slowly climbing. Approximately 1.5 percent of the drug overdoses reported in Cecil County in 2018 involved methamphetamine, and that figure inched up to 2 percent in 2019, he said. So far this year, Lynn added, 4 percent of the drug overdoses involved meth.
Reviewing past statistics, Lynn reported that 609 drug overdoses were recorded in Cecil County in 2019 and, of those, 59 resulted in death. In 2018, according to Lynn, a total of 659 drug overdose were reported here — resulting in 64 deaths.
