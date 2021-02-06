ELKTON — Just as the snow that fell a week ago is melting, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sunday.
Accumulations could be as much as 8 inches before its all said and done late Sunday.
The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Sunday at midnight and lasts until noon. Forecasters at Sterling Va. say the snow could be heavy at times, with temperatures at or slightly above freezing and wind gusts at 20 miles per hour.
"What we're experiencing here is a tricky forecast," said Michael Souza, meteorologist, adding this will be a fast moving storm. "The snow will be concentrated in the early morning hours and will be out by mid afternoon."
Kurtis Eller with the Northern Maryland Weather Buffs believe the totals will be a little less.
"The storm tracked southeast a little more than we expected," Eller said Saturday morning, adding that will affect when the storm begins. "It will also affect the amounts. We'll get 3- to 5-inches."
However he was open to the possibility that the original tally of 4- to 8-inches remains.
"This should be all snow," Eller said, comparing it to last week's combination of snow and freezing rain. "And it's a pretty quick mover. It's got a good bit of energy."
Souza said the final accumulation totals rely on when and where the heaviest snow bands move.
"The caveat with this forecast is as the storm starts to develop there is the potential for heavy snow bands," Souza said. "We're not sure where exactly. The weather models conflict."
"If Cecil County sees those heavy snow bands we're talking 1- to 2-inches per hour," he said, adding that's where the totals could be above 6 inches.
Souza said once the snow stops the sun will emerge and heat up to near 40 degrees.
That's just one of the weather adventures for the week. Rain and sleet is forecast for Tuesday, snow and sleet Thursday and freezing rain Friday.
In case you missed it, last week Punxatawny Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.