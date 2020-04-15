Heavy rain reminds Port Deposit of unfinished SHA business

PORT DEPOSIT — When the rain fell hard and fast Monday, Fawn Cross knew what was next.
"All of Main Street was flooded. Every time it rains it gets flooded," said Cross, who lives in the 100-block of North Main St. in Port Deposit.
She has only lived in the waterfront town two years but Cross already knows what to expect when the skies open. Water ponds, sidewalks often disappear under the muddy water and trash, branches and other debris begins to float and run with the cascade. With her bedroom window close to a small channel Cross said she is the first in her house to hear when rain falls and causes the channel to swell.
However, Monday was the worst rainfall she's heard.
"It sounded like a rapid," she said. It begins on the bluff above her house and by the time it passes the momentum is impressive.
"People in town told me they've seen it move granite rocks."
Her son suggested it would be a good spot for some whitewater kayaking.
The rainfall caused flooding all over Cecil County in all the usual places, including Delaware Avenue in Elkton, along the waterfronts in Charlestown, North East and Perryville. Debbie Myers in Charlestown Town Hall said the rain was bad enough but then the wind pushed it and the Northeast River inland.
"It completely covered Long Point Pier and the town pier was under water," Myers said. "There was a lot of water in yards."
However in Port Deposit it's a problem that town officials thought would have been fixed by now. Vicki Rinkerman, town administrator, points to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
"They have got to get this stormwater project done," Rinkerman said.
SHA stopped work on its $4.5 million stormwater remediation project in October 2017 with the unexpected discovery of asbestos pipe while digging to lay new pipe to redirect stormwater. Several months later it held an open session inviting long time town residents to share their memories of past business and industry, hoping to learn why there was asbestos under the sidewalks and what else could be found.
Now, according to Robert Rager, SHA spokesman, the project has stalled. Engineering studies have not determined a better way to get around all the granite in Port Deposit. Also, because of the lag the project will have to be re-bid.
"We've got to go back through the funding process," Rager said. "At this time it is not funded for construction."
Rinkerman suggested that SHA do part of the program, perhaps addressing North Main Street first, then the south end.
"This is just rain and now there is building up on the cliff," she said, referring to the Granite Cliffs subdivision. Rinkerman, like other town officials and residents, fear what will happen when the new houses, streets and pavement for Granite Cliffs sends even more water over the bluff and onto Main Street.
"Rock Run was gushing ... muddy and really really bad," Rinkerman said.
Rager, while acknowledging the problem, offered no suggestions in the interim.
"I don't know what we could do to fix what we saw," he said. SHA engineering aims for handling a normal rainfall, he said, but added, "What's normal any more?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.