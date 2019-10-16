RISING SUN — For the thirteenth year, the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce will host its Health Fair Friday at Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Joseph Biggs Highway from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Everything from flu shots to vision screening, blood glucose testing and blood pressure checks will be offered free of charge along with lots of helpful information and giveaways from more than 50 vendors.
“We have a lot of new vendors and vendors who return every year,” said Dr. Joseph Weidner, one of the organizers of the Health Fair.
“We’ll also have individuals there to help with navigating health insurance,” Weidner said of the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange. Representatives from the Social Security Administration will also have a vendor booth.
Anyone interested in learning more about administering Narcan (also known as naloxone), the nasal spray used to rescue someone from an opioid overdose, can attend one of two free training sessions at 10 a.m. and noon.
“There’s no registration. Just walk in,” Weidner said. That goes for all the health fair activities including the seminars and screenings.
The Hoppin’ Hawks, a jump rope performance group from Churchville, Md., will also be back with their show that mixes gymnastics, dance and jump rope skills. Rising Sun Martial Arts and San’s Martial Arts will also give demonstrations.
For a complete list of vendors, check out the chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.