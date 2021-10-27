ELKTON—The Cecil County Health Department is currently distributing COVID-19 booster shots to local residents, providing a way to receive additional protection against the virus.
“The body’s immune response from initial vaccination begins to decrease over time,” Health Officer Lauren Levy said. “A booster shot is given in order to strengthen the body’s immune response when it begins to wane.”
Booster shots from all three major manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, are available in Cecil County. Boosters shots are taken after the initial vaccination series is complete for additional protection.
For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone over the age of 18 who received the COVID-19 vaccine two months ago is recommended to receive a booster.
For Pfizer and Moderna, anyone over 65, people aged 18-64 who have underlying health conditions, or people who work in a high-risk environment are eligible to get a booster shot. Levy said individuals should consult with their doctors to ensure a booster is appropriate based on risk factors and health history.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved people getting booster shots from a different brand than their initial vaccination, but people thinking of mixing and matching vaccines should first consult their doctor.
Fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to suffer complications from COVID-19, with Levy citing one multi-state study showing vaccinated people are 10 times less likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to be killed by the disease. Despite the protection of the vaccine, vaccinated individuals still carry some risk of contracting the virus.
“There have been breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the vaccinated,” Levy said. “Individuals who have comorbidities that make them more vulnerable to severe consequences may want the additional protection a booster shot may provide.”
None of the vaccines contain a live version of the coronavirus.
“The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology that causes our bodies to create a spike protein used by the virus that, in turn, prompts an immune response that provides protection against severe consequences of the disease,” Levy said. “The Johnson & Johnson/Jannsen vaccine uses proteins from a different virus, the adenovirus, to stimulate the immune response.”
Health Department vaccination sites include the Neighborhood Community Center in Elkton, the Spooktacular Fall Festival at Elkton High School, RT Foard Banquet Hall in Rising Sun, and Perryville Minker Banquet Hall. Due to an expected increase in demand, vaccinations are by appointment only. On Oct 26., at the Elkton Neighborhood Community Center, the Health Department will be providing vaccination appointments solely for the booster shot from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information or to register for a boaster, readers can go to https://cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/vaccination/ or call 410-996-1005
Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies, ChristianaCare at Union Hospital, and other providers.
