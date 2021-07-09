CALVERT - C. “Cliff” England was a salt-of-the-earth man who spent most of his 83 years farming - amid his many other positive endeavors.
A seventh-generation farmer who lived and worked the last 38 years of his life on his family farm in Calvert, England passed away on July 4 after a brief illness.
On that day, he "went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," his obituary reads.
As for his body, it was transported to its final resting place Thursday on one of his old hay wagons pulled by his John Deere 4020 tractor, a 50-plus-year-old piece of farming equipment driven by his grandson, Jason Laughlin, 25, of Louisiana.
"It's probably one of the best experiences I ever had. The family wanted to do it. It seemed appropriate. It was an honor," said Laughlin, who, in preparation, put a new wheel on the old hay wagon, power-washed it and painted it.
After a Celebration of Life service at Grace Bible Chapel near Rising Sun - where England had been an active member for 40 years - pallbearers loaded his U.S. flag-draped casket onto the hay wagon in front of the church and secured it. England earned the honor of a flag-decorated coffin, having served in the U.S. Air Force and later in the U.S. Air Guard from 1957 to 1963.
Then that old John Deere operated by Laughlin led a procession featuring numerous other farm tractors.
The procession included several Maryland Department of Natural Resources vehicles, too - because England also served as a forest ranger from 1972 to 1997, when he retired. England was stationed at Elk Neck State Forest in Cecil County for approximately the last 20 years of his service as a law enforcement officer with that agency.
Cecil County Government publicly recognized England's service.
"Through July 13, the Cecil County flag will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Charles Clifford England . . . He served Cecil County for more than 25 years as a Forest Ranger serving in a law enforcement capacity, responding to forest fires and supporting our volunteer fire service for all of those years. Cecil County Government sends its condolences and prayers to his family," reads a notice posted July 6 on county government's Facebook page.
As for Thursday's funeral procession, chugging along at 8 mph, the tractor pulling the hay wagon that served as England's humble hearse led the parade up Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274) and then turned onto a country road.
The procession later purposefully detoured passed England's nearby farm, before making its way to his burial plot at Rose Bank Cemetery in Calvert. England had served the last 20 years of his life as president of the Rose Bank Cemetery Association.
At the cemetery, England received a military graveside service that included a gun salute by an honor guard. He was laid to rest beside his wife, Jacqueline “Jacqui” Nickle England, who preceded him in death in 2019. They were happily married for 63 years and had six children, one of whom, Joseph Cameron England, preceded them in death.
A man of many interests
Based on the stories told about England during his celebration of life service, many of them funny, his love of and faith in God was evident to anyone who interacted with the soft-spoken man with a dry wit and an encyclopedic knowledge of history and many other topics.
He had a wide range of interests. He loved to learn. And he loved to teach.
England taught himself French, gaining enough proficiency to translate poems in that language to English - something only a few people knew until Thursday's service. It also became more widely known that day that England, as an adult, took piano lessons and photography classes at Cecil College.
"Cliff instilled in each of his children the desire to learn new things," according to his obituary, which went on to note that England was "very talented and could make or fix just about anything."
In 2014, for example, England worked side-by-side with his grandson, Laughlin, to completely rebuild the engine of his original 1959 Fordson tractor during a restoration project. From 2015 to 2016, England completely restored his original 1957 Triumph motorcycle, which he had ridden in his younger days.
But amid his many interests and activities, God came first in England's life.
"He was a man of great faith and instilled a love of God into his children," a section of his obituary reads.
A lifelong farmer
His profession or livelihood - farmer - was a close second.
"It was fitting," said Maryland Forest Ranger Shawn Day, a 29-year DNR veteran, referring to the old hay wagon that carried England's casket to the graveyard on Thursday. "His passion was farming. It was in his blood, and he never forgot that."
England trained Day as a forest ranger in the early 1990s. Day remembers England as a mentor and as a true friend, he said.
England, the son of the late Everett R. and Amber Cameron England, was born on Nov. 2, 1937 and began working on the family farm in Calvert with his father at a very young age.
"Many days were spent pulling weeds in the fields and helping with harvesting or tending the family dairy herd. He started driving tractors by the time he was old enough to reach the foot pedals. Days were long, beginning in the wee hours of the morning to milk the herd, then walk to Calvert School. He would walk home from school and work on the farm until dark. Those early years instilled a strong work ethic in young Cliff," according to his obituary.
Trained by the military as an aircraft engine mechanic, England, a 1955 Rising Sun High School graduate, served in the Air Force until his father's second heart attack brought him back to Cecil County to manage the family farm in Calvert.
England and his wife, Jacqui, farmed the land, managing a dairy herd from 1958 to 1972, when he decided to sell the cows to pursue his dream of working as a forest ranger.
He move his family to Western Maryland, where he worked in the DNR while completing his associate's degree in forestry. In 1976, England was transferred back to Cecil County, where he worked as a forest ranger at Elk Neck State Park until his retirement in 1997.
After returning to Cecil County - and while serving full time with the Forest Service - England continued to work the farm with his father, who died in January 1982. England and his wife moved back to Bethel Farm in Calvert in 1983 and began raising PolyPay sheep after the death of his father. England worked the sheep farm until his death.
"All his children spent many hours working on the farm over the years. From tending the animals, working the fields, baling hay and putting it in the barn, mowing, vegetable and flower gardening, or whatever else needed done on the farm. Cliff and Jacqui’s children, spouses and grandchildren have always been a part of getting the work done keeping the farm going. Their faithful stewardship of the land instilled a solid work ethic in their children and grandchildren that is carried over in everything they do," according to his obituary.
England's other farm-related endeavors included hosting Family Day on the Farm, an event sponsored by the Maryland Cooperative Extension; manning the DNR booth at the Cecil County Fair; working the check-in point for deer hunters at the Fair Hill Hunt and helping with the Apple Butter Festival for Cecil County Farm Museum.
He devoted his life to farming and because of that, according to people who attended England's funeral, it made perfect sense that a hay wagon pulled by a tractor would serve as his hearse.
