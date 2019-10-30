HAVRE DE GACE — Delectable sweets, vibrant flowers, an elegant bride and groom and the beautiful Chesapeake Bay made for a picture perfect wedding shoot in Havre de Grace last week.
The photos taken at the shoot will be featured in the spring edition of “Chesapeake Bay Wedding,” a biannual lifestyle magazine that aims to help couples plan their special destination wedding in the area.
Due to its proximity to the Bay and its classic nautical style, La Banque de Fleuvre was chosen to host the shoot. La Banque, located in Havre de Grace, has two different venues for weddings — its historic site which was refurbished and reopened in 2010, and its waterfront site which opened in 2016.
The waterfront site, with a panoramic view of the water, was used as the backdrop for many of the photos captured. Kim Barth, owner of La Banque, said she hopes the pictures from the shoot will show brides and grooms that there are many ways to incorporate natural surroundings in a wedding.
“There are so many ways to incorporate the water and nature in a wedding here and at other venues. That’s why I set up one of the scenes near the trees and the water,” Barth said.
The scene Barth described was equipped with an antique dining table decorated with her mother’s crystal and silver.
“I wanted to include my family heirlooms to show brides they can do that to at their own weddings so they have certain special things that remind them of a loved one,” Barth said.
Flowers by the Bridal Creations department of Essex Florist hung in glass jars from the trees above the dining table, making for a Mad Hatter tea party-like theme. Flowers were also scattered around the venue grounds and were constructed into an archway for the couple to stand under.
The models took some pictures eating cake and other treats by Sweet Eats Cakes. The assortment of desserts were presented on top of an antique dresser drawer which paired nicely with the antique dining table.
Barth said the entire team of florists, bakers, hair and make up designers, photographers and wedding planners helped make the shoot a success.
“I thought everyone was amazing. We had a challenge of creating a summer wedding in the fall but everything turned out perfect. I was just so impressed with everyone’s enthusiasm.”
Barth said the venue allows brides to be creative in how they want to structure every part of their ceremony, especially how they walk down the aisle.
“La Banque’s waterfront venue also doubles as a seaplane base which allows for brides to arrive either by boat or plane,” Barth wrote on her website.
There were no planes or boats involved with the photo shoot, but the photographer, Laura from In His Grace Photography, did hop in the water to capture some pictures of the couple standing on a makeshift dock.
“It really says how dedicated a photographer is when she does anything to get the perfect shot,” Barth laughed.
Aside from providing a waterfront wedding venue, Barth also puts on a wedding walk every year in April. Barth said she wanted to create the event because she believed Havre de Grace was a good town to host weddings.
“When I first started at La Banque I asked myself why wasn’t Havre de Grace a wedding destination. So I started this wedding bridal show and walk to showcase the small group of vendors throughout town,” Barth said.
“Now the vendor list has tripled and we have people coming from all over. I really encourage people to actually walk around town to see not only the different shops that can provide for their wedding, but other stores too that can help make their wedding weekend a happy event,” Barth said.
Barth’s Wedding Walk happens every year in April and is free for anyone to attend. Barth works with businesses in Havre de Grace and around the state to showcase wedding products and services during the event.
Wave Hair Trends, Flawless Fotos, Wine World, Ann’s Gardens and Chef’s Expressions are other vendors who showcased their products and services to the Wedding Walk attendees this April.
Barth said the Wedding Walk, her business and the entire town of Havre de Grace has grown since she opened La Banque in 2010, and that the economic impact of the wedding industry in the area was clear.
“We have brides come from all over. Our farthest bride came from Puerto Rico and Havre de Grace is getting national recognition as a destination town,” Barth said.
