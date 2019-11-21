HAVRE DE GRACE — As you're thawing out your turkeys and making your holiday shopping lists, don't forget that nearby Havre de Grace will be hosting its 47th annual Candlelight Tour and Christmas Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The event, held yearly, includes the warm glow of 14 homes, inns, churches and museums central to the quaint town's story. This year’s tour features six historic homes built in the 1800s to early 1900s.
The homes are decorated for the holidays, but the history and tales behind each home are what make the tour a captivating holiday fan favorite year after year.
The tour also includes the historic State Theater. Originally built in 1912, the theater is soon to re-open for concerts and events. The space has been renovated with state-of-the-art sound and lighting while maintaining its historic interior and details.
And no holiday homes tour would be complete without Currier House and Vandiver Inns. These storied abodes have their own tales of politics, the underground railroad and duck hunting. Museums on the tour will include the Lock House, with its historic pivot bridge; the Decoy Museum with a decoy carver on site to demonstrate the intricate art; and the Steppingstone Museum.
The beautiful city of Havre de Grace will be lit up with luminaries on Union Avenue, at the homes and in the downtown. Holiday carolers will be singing.
"It's a magical event," said Julie Ruhnke, the tour's chairman. "There are luminaries, brightly lit homes full of people and lots of laughter and smiles!"
Tickets are available now online (explorehavredegrace.com or TheLockHouseMuseum.org) and at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center, the Lock House and Decoy Museums.
The ticket includes a collectable button, brochure describing each stop, and map. The button provides entry to the various stops on the tour. The button also allows for discounts at the stores and restaurants in town. Be sure to come early, or leave time for a wonderful meal, or to explore the shops. Tickets are $22 in advance, or $30 on the day of the tour.
The tour does regularly sell out, so advance tickets are recommended.
Leave time as well to explore the Christmas Boutique at the Lock House. The Boutique is filled with hand made items of all types: clothing, art, handicrafts, toys and food items. There are floral arrangements, greens, and wreaths fresh from the gardens. The Boutique is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
