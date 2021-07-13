PERRYVILLE — The ongoing renovation and redesign of the Hatem Bridge and its former toll plaza will mean a lane closure Friday night according to Maryland Transportation Authority.
“This is part of the ongoing project to reconstruct the existing pavement from the eastbound bridge approach to MD 222,” said Tamory Winfield, MDTA spokesman.
The right lane of Route 40 eastbound across the Hatem Bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.
Drivers will need to slow down in construction areas and be mindful of the movement of construction personnel and equipment.
In the event of inclement weather the work would be moved to the following weekend, Winfield said.
“Crews will be performing full depth roadway repairs, including work on the curb and sidewalk tying into the bridge.”
Winfield added the sidewalks are there only for MDTA staff and for aesthetics.
“There are no pedestrians allowed on the bridge,” he said.
