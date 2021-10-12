CHARLESTOWN — Cecil County residents came to feast on a bounty of local agricultural products at the annual Cecil Grown Harvest Dinner Thursday. The Wellwood transformed local vegetables, cheese, wine and beer, into a variety of dishes to show all the things you can do with local food.
“Since the pandemic, the demand for local food has been prominent,” Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said. “People truly care about food security and where their food comes from.”
The ten courses provided by The Wellwood, included beer cheese soup, made with Elk River Brewing Company’s Chucktown Brown Ale, Chesapeake Gold Farms Aged Cheddar and Colby Cheeses, along with potatoes from Milburn Orchards. The soup also included bread from The Green Market at Sweet Spice. Chicken from the Cecil County School of Technology was glazed with honey from Fairwinds Farm, adding a sweet note to the savory garlic and rosemary seasoned chicken.
Hornberger pointed to how for the first time since 2009, the County allotted money in the county budget for the purchase of development rights, to help preserve agricultural resources.
The event at The Wellwood was hosted by the Office of Economic Development.
“Cecil County is steeped in agriculture it’s still our top industry in the county,” Sandra Edwards, Economic Development Officer said.
Edwards also emphasized the importance of buying local, as it allows money to stay in Cecil County.
“Local food is fresher, it’s healthier, and it’s safer since you know where it comes from,” Edwards said.
