RISING SUN — One of the medical staff members behind the mask at the Cecil County Health Department clinic administering COVID vaccines Monday was Rep. Andy Harris.
"Today I'm just Dr. Harris," said Harris, a physician who serves Maryland's 1st Congressional District, which includes Cecil County.
Only because it was pointed out to him did Kirk Kreidell know who was behind the mask at the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun Banquet Hall.
Kreidell, from Port Deposit, was one of more than 300 to get a dose of the Moderna vaccine. This was his second dose.
"Cecil is one of the largest populations within the first district," Harris said in between patients. "I'm happy to be here.
Lauren Levy, Cecil County Health Officer, said there was enough vaccine on hand Monday that anyone accompanying someone with an appointment could get the shot too.
Starting Saturday the health department will cease its on site COVID testing and instead will distribute at home kits to those who request the test. Cecil County has had 6,100 positive cases and at least 130 deaths.
Cecil County was Harris' fourth and final volunteer effort, having already served at clinics in Aberdeen, Salisbury and Easton.
"We called in to the health departments in these counties and asked if they can use volunteers," he said. "It's good to be out and helping the community."
"Congress goes back into session next week," he noted.
Harris said some recognized him, others did not. His mask dipped down quickly to take a sip from a bottle of water.
Cecil County Councilwoman Jackie Gregory worked alongside Harris helping with paperwork and handing out lollipops. It was her observation that the congressman was doing a good job of administering the injections.
"A lot of people are saying they didn't even feel it," Gregory said.
Harris asked each patient which hand was dominant and would suggest he administer the vaccine in the opposite arm.
Michael Bragdell, head trainer at Hilltop Farm, said it was time for him to get the vaccine against the novel coronavirus.
"Quite a few at the farm have already had theirs," the Colora man said.
Harris asked Cheryl Tyler if she had any trouble with the first dose.
"Just a little soreness in the muscle site," Tyler, from Rising Sun, replied.
She was there to receive the second and final dose.
Harris dabbed arms with an alcohol soaked cotton square, then injected the vaccine. As he applied the bandage he would explain where to go to wait for 15 minutes to assure there would be no adverse reaction.
Patricia Landmesser with Cecil County Department of Emergency Services made sure people at her station got one of the Tootsie Roll Pops she brought.
"They should get something sweet," Landmesser said.
Cynthia Fuller from North East chose a lollipop and said she would give it to her son.
Kreidell happily accepted the treat, picking a specific flavor from the container.
"I like grape," he said.
