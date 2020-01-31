CAMBRIDGE — The Eastern Shore’s congressman and Maryland’s governor are asking for relief for seafood processors on the Shore who need more seasonal labor.
Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) recently led an effort to urge the Trump Administration to grant additional H-2B Visas. He organized a bipartisan letter signed by 151 Members of Congress and 37 Senators, requesting the release of 64,716 additional visas. According to Harris, these guest worker visas provide temporary, seasonal workers to employers who are unable to hire employees locally. The visas are utilized extensively by seafood processors and crab houses, among others, on the Eastern Shore.
According to Harris’s office, the H-2B program provides visas for temporary work in seasonal, non-agricultural industries and is subject to an annual cap of 66,000 visas. The FY 2020 Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed in December 2019, provides the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of Labor, the authority to release an additional 64,716 H-2B visas for FY 2020 should they find that the needs of American businesses cannot be satisfied in fiscal year 2020 with United States workers who are willing, qualified, and able to perform temporary nonagricultural labor.
“These guest workers are crucial to the economy of Maryland’s First District, particularly on the Eastern Shore, and support thousands of American jobs,” said Harris. He continued, “While it is ultimately the responsibility of Congress to provide a long term solution to the chronic shortage of H-2B visas, I strongly urge the administration to use the authority granted to them to release the maximum number of additional visas.”
“The bipartisan support for this program demonstrates how crucial it is for our local employers and the American employees supported by the temporary assistance,” said Harris, and he concluded, “This program helps sustain our local economy and crab houses.”
Last week, Governor Larry Hogan urged federal officials to make more H-2B Nonimmigrant Temporary Worker Program visas available to help protect Maryland’s $355 million seafood industry and supply chain. In a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, the governor also called for a long-term, permanent solution to provide certainty to rural Maryland and in particular the Eastern Shore.
According to the governor’s staff, 500 H-2B seasonal workers are typically needed for Maryland’s 20 licensed crab picking houses.
Hogan wrote, “These workers are vital to rural Maryland and in particular our Eastern Shore. In addition to lifting the cap, I ask that you partner with Congress and Maryland’s congressional delegation to finally find a long-term solution to this issue.”
“Without these temporary workers, and without an end to the arbitrary lottery system, local seafood processors will be unable to open for business or be forced to significantly reduce their operations,” wrote Hogan. “Another year of hardship could permanently damage Maryland’s sustainable seafood industry, causing these iconic family and small businesses to close or constrict, which would have a devastating impact on commerce and jobs, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas of the state.”
Aubrey Vincent of Lindy’s Seafood in Woolford applauded the efforts of both Harris and Hogan to resolve the visa issue. “Both have been extremely important,” said Vincent, referring to the current H2B visa shortage, as well as work to resolve similar issues in previous years.
While the specifics of numbers and how the visas are allocated changes from year to year, Vincent said the underlying problem insufficient supply of available visas. “There’s no good way to do it,” she said, “until the fill the demand by revising the cap.” Vincent said the current cap has not been revised since 1992.
