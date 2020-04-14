Harris extends congressional art competition

ELKTON — Rep. Andy Harris (R-01) announced that the Artistic Discovery Contest deadline has been pushed back from April 16 to May 21.
Also, students are usually required to drop off their art submissions, though this year students should watch Harris' website for updates as these rules will change during the on-going pandemic.
The contest is open to all high school students, and the winner will be featured for one year in the Capitol — as well as on the competition website.
Artwork may be include: paintings; drawings; collages; Prints; mixed media; computer-generated art; photography.
It may be up to 26X26, up to 4 inches deep (with frame), and not exceed 15 pounds.
Artwork must be original, design, execution and must not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Work must be submitted in original medium and not a scanned reproduction.
Visit Harris' site for rules and forms to submit artwork.
