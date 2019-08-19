CHARLESTOWN — The Cecil County Health Department found a naturally-occurring growth at a beach on the Northeast River last month that is toxic to pets, livestock and humans.
The bloom was found at Charlestown Manor Beach during routine testing of the waters in popular swimming areas around Cecil County. The most recent test cycle, Aug. 5-6, shows all beaches are safe, officials reported.
Janine Antoshak, office manager for the town of Charlestown, said the town was unaware of the findings.
"We were never notified," she said.
Only a portion of Charlestown Manor Beach, off Edgewater Avenue, is within town limits, she added.
Blue-green algae was also found in Anne Arundel County, according to state officials.
It's appearance caused some alarm, however, after three dogs in North Carolina that swam in such an algae bloom died so quickly that their owners did not have time to get help.
Blue-green algae can produce the harmful microcystin toxin and is found in freshwater bodies. It happens when the makeup of the water is knocked out of balance by stormwater runoff or a septic system leak, for example, and the algae forms in abundance on the surface. Not only is it toxic to mammals, but can also choke off sunlight in the water, which causes the die off of sub-aquatic vegetation, removing food and habitat sources for fish and other aquatic life.
Jay Apperson, a Maryland Department of the Environment spokesman, said blue-green algae is easy to spot.
"Waters experiencing a toxic algae bloom will often appear murky or bright green, sometimes with a surface scum that resembles green paint," Apperson said via email.
Such sightings should be reported, he added.
"To report an algal bloom or fish kill, contact MDE at 1-800-285-8195 (days) or 1-877-224-7229 (Nights/Weekends)," Apperson said.
A bloom can also be reported online to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at dnr.maryland.gov.
"Swimming in natural waters is not free of risk," Apperson emphasized.
Symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning include headache, nausea, fever, ulcers in the mouth and throat, lethargy and dizziness.
Any human or pet that swims in natural waters should avoid ingesting the water and rinse off when out of the water regardless of the presence of algae, according to health officials.
Fish caught in affected waters can be eaten, provided each is properly gutted, skinned and cooked thoroughly.
