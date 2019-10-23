ELKTON — Don Harmer, a longtime county parks advocate and business owner, has emerged as a Republican challenger to represent District 5 on county council.
Harmer, 61, will face off against Council Vice President Jackie Gregory, a staunch fiscal conservative, on the ballot in April.
For Harmer, the decision comes as a natural progression for years of community involvement as a coach and member of various county boards.
“I’ve invested myself for almost 20 years and I care about this county and where it’s going,” Harmer told the Whig. “I’ve worked with people to get the county on the right track and I don’t want to see that momentum going away, I want to help us moving forward.”
Harmer grew up and lived in Elkton for most of his life, except for when he attended college at the University of Maryland College Park and worked in Washington, D.C., as a paper salesman before he came back home.
Harmer was involved as a youth soccer coach and director of coaching and travel for 22 years, an assistant athletic director at the Tome School for 15 years and a high school varsity coach for 12 years.
He also served as chairman of the Maryland Strategic Prevention Framework for four years and was newly appointed to the Cecil County Local Development Council.
Harmer has served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for nine years and the Planning Commission for two years. He’s also been a prominent figure with the push for Calvert Regional Parks and during several budget sessions for continued funding of recreation endeavors.
Parks and recreation programs are almost as central as other utilities for a community’s success, Harmer said.
“If people don’t have the ability to enjoy their neighborhoods or so kids can have something to do after school, how can we face all these issues in the community right now?” he asked.
Looking at the county’s operating budget, Harmer says he’ll draw on his years of experience managing a business and keep the county strong in its bond rating — and continue not using money in the reserves to balance the budget.
“Promises to raise or lower taxes are an unsustainable promise,” he said. “You have no idea what the future holds. But I do not see the need in the near future to raise taxes. I hope I’m right.”
With his track record of supporting the Calvert Regional Park expansion and turf fields in the county’s public schools, Harmer pointed out that recreation infrastructure was important to the county’s future.
“What we have now is way ahead of what we had five years ago,” he said. “We’re well on our way to supporting the people and the county with those amenities, and it adds to our economic vitality as a place to come and live.”
Harmer, who served as a member of Drug Free Cecil for four years, named the opioid epidemic one of the major challenges Cecil County faces. He also believes that it has major repercussions for the education system and economic development.
The best way to solve it was to turn off the pipeline — with pre-education and encouragement on healthy lifestyle choices.
Looking at economic development, Harmer cautioned that the county would have to proactive in the future as well as reactive. He also wanted to see a better balance of jobs compared to the manufacturing and distributing jobs that populate Principio Business Park.
“You have to plan for what you want to be. Once we figure out what that is, we need to do a needs assessment and build that path,” he said. “We have to have people in trades and tech services. We need to bring those firms here and have a balance.”
In a time when the council is pushing the limits of its power under charter government, Harmer sees the responsibilities of county executive and council member already clearly defined.
He would be exploring each municipalities, their unique needs and their relationship to county government.
“Leadership is the head and the heart they say, and the head is understanding these issues and the heart side is getting people behind your decision and see it through to the end,” he said.
