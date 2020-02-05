BEL AIR — County Executive Barry Glassman ordered the Harford County flag lowered and plans a moment of silence for two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty on February 10 four years ago.
In honor of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, the Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise Friday, February 7 through sunset Monday, February 10, 2020.
The county executive has also asked Harford’s volunteer fire companies to sound their sirens at noon on Monday to initiate a countywide moment of silence.
The public is welcome to gather with county employees for the moment of silence in front of the county government building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air. County Executive Glassman has also ordered the county’s administrative office illuminated with blue lights in support of all law enforcement.
“Four years ago Harford County was shocked by the loss of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon,” County Executive Glassman said. “On this tragic anniversary, we continue to remember our fallen heroes, their families, and all those who risk their lives to protect our community.”
