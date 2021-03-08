BALTIMORE — A Harford County man has lost his hunting license after pleading guilty last month to hunting under the influence, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Derek Smith, 36, pled guilty in Cecil County Circuit Court Feb. 16 to the Dec. 5 charge. The Churchville man was found to be hunting on private property in the 1900-block of Cecilton-Warwick Road. He did not have permission of the property owner, police reported.
Moreover, Smith was disheveled and covered in mud from the waist down and police saw several liquor containers nearby. An odor of alcohol was detected coming from him.
Smith paid a $250 fine and received three years of probation on top of the hunting license suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.