ABERDEEN — A Harford County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Aberdeen over the weekend, according to the Maryland State Police.
MSP officials identified the victim as David Jones, 66, of Aberdeen.
Jones was driving a Chevrolet Suburban in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police reported that Jones’ sport utility vehicle crossed from the right travel lane into the left lane, where the SUV struck the back of a westbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
After the impact, Jones lost further control of his vehicle, which crossed the center median and veered into eastbound Route 40, police said. After crossing all lanes of eastbound Route 40 Jones’ vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree on the west of Oakington Road.
MSP troopers assigned to the Bel Air Barrack, paramedics and other first responders rushed to the scene, after receiving a dispatch regarding the traffic accident. Jones, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police reported.
The driver of the pickup truck that Jones had collided with, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was not injured, police said.
Emergency workers temporarily closed a section of eastbound Route 40, allowing for an on-scene investigation by an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team, police said. As of Wednesday, police added, the cause of the fatal crash remained under investigation.
