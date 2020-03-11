HARFORD COUNTY — Harford Community College said it would close early for the week, extending its Spring Break, and would resume classes online amid concerns about COVID-19.
The school released the following on Wednesday, March 11:
"Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, Interim President of Harford Community College, announced that HCC’s campus will be closed and all non-essential functions suspended beginning tomorrow, March 12. The campus will remain closed during spring break, March 14-22, and will switch to an online-only learning and working environment for the week after spring break beginning March 23 through March 29. All campus events scheduled for the week of March 23 will be canceled or postponed. The campus will remain closed that week, but all classes will continue as scheduled in an online format."
“At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among HCC students or employees, and we have no reason to believe that there is cause for immediate concern on campus," Jackson said.
"However, we recognize that the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland is growing, and that many of our sister institutions are taking proactive steps to minimize the risk to students and employees. We also understand that many people will be traveling over spring break, and this poses potential risks to the campus community.”
The College also said it "continues to work" with the Harford County Health Department and the Harford County Executive’s Office to identify and implement appropriate precautionary measures on campus.
“It is only out of an abundance of caution that the College is closing,” said Jackson.
“We are fortunate to have the capacity to temporarily shift to an online-only environment, and are taking advantage of this option because we believe it is in the best interest of our campus community.”
The release also stated that the school will make a determination on when to reopen campus and resume face-to-face instruction over the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.