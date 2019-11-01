Phyllis Shestock, a World War II veteran, turned 95 yesterday. To celebrate, Well Homed Residential Assisted Living had a local singing group come in and sing some of her favorite songs that she used to sing when she was a member of the Sweet Adelines chorus.
Shestock loves to paint and she’s still got a great set of pipes! She is often heard singing along with the many visiting musical groups, and also will recite poetry to anyone who will listen. She’s even written a few verses herself.
Shestock had special visitors all week coming to help her celebrate her birthday, including friends, family and her friends at Well Homed.
“What a grand celebration for a grand woman,” said Mandy Brady.
The beautiful birthday girl was married to her husband, Martin, for more than 60 years. He lived to be 99 years old, and was also a WWII veteran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.