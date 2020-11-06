BALTIMORE — The former president and CEO of Cecil Bank will spend two years in federal prison and then five years on supervised probation after being sentenced Friday in US District Court.
Mary Beyer Halsey pleaded guilty in July to federal charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, receipt of a bribe by a bank official, and false statement in bank records in a scheme that cost the bank $145,000. She could have been sentenced to as much as 90 years cumulatively.
“Mary Beyer Halsey will now serve time in federal prison after she used her position as President and CEO of Cecil Bank for her personal benefit, causing a loss to the bank, which had already received federal taxpayer funds as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP),” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Corrupt bank officials undermine the public’s trust in our financial system.”
According to Special Inspector Christy Goldsmith Romero, Halsey is the 78th banker to be convicted of SIGTARP violations. TARP was a rescue program established to help banks and homeowners in the 2008-era financial crisis. SIGTARP is the Special Inspector General office established just to investigate misuses of TARP monies.
Halsey used TARP funds to make the straw purchase of a home on Ebenezer Church Road in Rising Sun. She worked with Daniel Whitehurst to defraud Cecil Bank officials who were foreclosing on the home and purchase it for less than its assessed value of $295,000.
Halsey and Whitehurst worked together to undercut the value of the home and falsify the appraisal. This included claims made before bank officials that the house had structural issues and other problems that devalued it. This gave Halsey the green light to negotiate a “best price offer” and obtain a home valued at almost $300,000 for half that. From Oct. 31, 2012 to March 29, 2013 Halsey transferred $60,000 to Whitehurst for the house upgrades. Halsey never revealed that she was the purchaser of the Rising Sun home. No one in the bank knew of Halsey and Whitehurst’s actions.
Whitehurst pled guilty to wire fraud in April. His sentencing has not been scheduled.
