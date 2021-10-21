ELKTON — Whether you want to have family friendly Halloween fun, go to a car and motorcycle show, or bet on virtual ponies for a good cause there's an event for this Saturday, October 23, in Cecil County.
There are parties in Rising Sun and North East, a car show with live music in Elkton and in the evening there's the 2021 Freedom Cup to benefit Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program in Port Deposit.
First up in Rising Sun at 11 a.m. is the Fall Spooktacular. Like Sunfest, the Spooktacular is a big party in the center square with something for everyone, according to Mayor Travis Marion.
"We'll have tons of inflatables, face painting and pumpkin designing," Marion said Wednesday. New this year is a miniature golf course.
Downtown businesses will also participate with a Bog Turtle Brewery Bier Garden and events and activities at The Art Den, Be Free Boutique and others.
Set some time aside for a costume contest at 1 p.m. and a talent contest at 2, plus hayrides, pony rides and what the mayor described as "tons of candy."
Meanwhile, the party starts in North East and Elkton at 1 p.m.
North East Chamber of Commerce and the town of North East are hosting a Halloween Party in North East Community Park. There will be games and refreshments and children 11 and younger are invited to take part in a costume contest.
At the same time, Maryland Beer Company kicks off its first Fall Car & Motorcycle Show at the brewery, 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton. There's no charge to enter your vehicle. Enjoy music by Take 2 from 1 until 4 p.m.
The Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit is where you can join in the Freedom Cup, which starts at 5:30 at the post on Susquehanna River Road. Along with live and silent auctions, there's also virtual horse racing, dinner and drinks. The 2021 Freedom Cup is a fundraiser for Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, which serves all ages with emotional, medical, mental or mobility challenges.
Tickets will be available at the door.
And thanks to last weekend's rain, Cecil County CASA moved its Halloween Movie Night to this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse at 129 East Main St. in Elkton. Bring blankets or chairs and enjoy a free showing of The Addams Family.
