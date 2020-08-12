Bel Air, Md. — There's a lot happening with Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna; so much so that Karen Blandford, executive director, is putting out a call for help in Cecil County.
"We are doing three houses this year," Blandford said, adding all three have been assigned to families in the home ownership program. That includes one currently under construction in the 200-block of West Main Street in Elkton. "The new foundation is in and the framing should start in a couple of weeks."
Because of the pandemic Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna cannot have its usual army of volunteers on site so construction is moving slower.
"We need a couple of people to help with the Elkton build," Blandford said. That can be skilled tradesmen, experienced builders or willing volunteers of any stripe.
Interested people should contact John Lanigan, volunteer coordinator and safety officer, at jlanigan@habitatsusq.org.
Ruby Simon will live in this home, having completed all the requirements including financial literacy, budgeting and sweat equity. This Elkton home is similar to the 2017 build on Maffitt Street, also in Elkton.
"It's also a Victorian inspired two-story ... but with different dormers," Blandford said.
Meanwhile, Blandford was excited to announce that the non-profit expects to go to closing in early September of a piece of property in Rising Sun for the third Habitat house.
"We just went under contract on Walnut Street," Blandford said. This is where a ranch house being built by construction trades students at the Cecil County School of Technology will likely be erected. Since she missed the last CCST house being moved, Blandford hopes to able to watch this one sometime next year.
"I definitely want to see it. It's such a neat, complex maneuver," she said. Moving one of these pre-built houses requires traffic and utility considerations. The move is slow and will require weeks of planning and permitting.
The third house will be build in the 500-block of Richmond Street in Perryville, next door to an existing Habitat house.
Just as important, Blandford needs to fill open seats on the board of directors.
"We lost a bunch of our Cecil County board members," she said. Job changes and relocations were among the reasons. Nominations are now being taken. Those candidates can and should represent all socio-economic populations she added.
"We have to have low income membership on our board," Blandford said. "That can be challenging."
The challenge is the ability of these members to have transportation or child care to enable attendance. However right now all the board of director meetings are virtual.
"We are also trying to diversify our board," she said. Anyone interested in learning more or being nominated should contact Liz Monti at lmonti@apgfcu.com
