PERRYVILLE — Perhaps the one person most excited about moving in to 526 Richmond St., Perryville will be Justin, the teenaged son of Connie and Tracey Williams.
“Justin had no heat in his bedroom,” said John Battista, who mentored the Williamses on the Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna journey to home ownership, said Friday. The family currently lives in an old mobile home plagued with issues in Harford County.
“It was bought used and it was old to begin with,” Battista said. “Every window leaked and the back door had to be tied shut.”
That won’t be the case once the move is complete, which should be soon according to Karen Blandford, executive director of the non profit serving Cecil and Harford counties.
“I hope we get to move you in on time to put up a Christmas tree,” Blandford said. “This is the most joyous occasion Habitat has. This is why we exist.”
Blandford likened having this new house to a pink, fuzzy robe.
“This is the cozy kind of feeling I hope you have in your new home; being wrapped in love and warmth and energy efficiency,” Blandford said.
Some painting and other last minute details need to be completed before an occupancy permit can be issued, she said. “Perryville has been really awesome to work with; supportive, helpful and welcoming.”
She wasn’t alone in that observation.
“It’s been really nice working with the town of Perryville,” said Dave Burja, Habitat’s Director of Construction. He noted that the house next door was also a Habitat project. “I hope you get other properties.”
Part of the path to home ownership is what is known as “sweat equity,” where the candidates for home ownership help with other Habitat building projects. Since Connie and Tracey are disabled, they were assisted in that effort by members of Restore Church. The Rev. Adam Barnes, lead pastor of the Havre de Grace congregation, called it “a blessing and an honor” to assist the family.
“We helped with this house and that house,” Barnes said, pointing to the neighboring home on Richmond Street. “We would pick up things, build decks, help with doors; different things.”
As she walked through the house on Friday morning, Connie was making plans.
“It’s about the same square footage,” she said, comparing the mobile home to her new home. She studied all the storage areas she would now have and was also deciding where her Christmas decorations would be assigned.
“I just want to make it our forever home,” Williams said. “And I am looking forward to being warm all winter.”
Meanwhile work continues on the house on Walnut Street in Rising Sun. Volunteers are needed for painting, clean up and other tasks to get Anthony and Nathyn Jones into their forever home as well. To find out about volunteer possibilities go to https://habitatsusq.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.