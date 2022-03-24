RISING SUN — Anthony Jones applied for a Habitat for Humanity home in February 2019.
On Friday morning, slightly more than three years later, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna representative Dwayne Coakley handed Jones, 31, the keys to a new three-bedroom rancher in the 300 block of North Walnut Street in Rising Sun - where Jones and his 10-year-old son, Nathyn, will live for the first time as homeowners.
Coakley, a Habitat for Humanity site supervisor, did so during a dedication ceremony that occurred at the Jones' new home and also in the parking lot of the adjacent Janes United Methodist Church. Coakley was one of numerous Habitat for Humanity employees and volunteers who attended the event.
"I appreciate everything from the bottom of my heart. I know that Nathyn does, too," Jones commented from the podium.
Jones was appreciative of the opportunity, which, in turn, made him a first-time homeowner.
"There is a misconception that we give away homes. They earn their homes with sweat equity," explained Yvonne Golczewski, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, referring to the mandatory 250 hours of work that recipients must perform, as one of the several requirements.
Golczewski further reported that Habitat for Humanity recipients pay the monthly mortgages on their homes.
A single father who has sole custody of his son, Jones met all the criteria to be a Habitat for Humanity recipient, including proof that he earns at least $25,000 annually and that he has a need to own his home.
"As a single dad, it's hard for me," Jones said, referring to how difficult it is to qualify for a mortgage on a single income.
Instability can loom large for renters, another negative. Speaking from the podium on Friday, Yvette Valentin, director of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna's homeowner services, reported that during a videotaped interview, Nathyn poignantly remarked, "It's going to feel good, knowing I won't ever have to move again."
Nathyn wants to be "an inventor or a scientist," when he grows up, according to his dad.
Referring to their living situation, Jones explained that Nathyn is "getting to the age where he wants his own space, but it is hard to give that to him when this isn't mine to give."
Jones fulfilled the requirement of working 250 hours on Habitat for Humanity projects, including the one relating to his own home. It is known as "sweat equity" and, according to Habitat for Humanity officials, Jones exceeded the 250-hour requirement.
Having worked the past six years with Delaware-based Saienni Stairs as a carpenter who specializes in building circular stairs, a job he loves, Jones has skills that benefitted himself and Habitat for Humanity.
On Friday, during his speech from the podium, Coakley recalled the many Saturdays that he and Jones worked together.
"It was a pleasure working with you, brother. I got to know you. I got to know your mom," Coakley told Jones, before remarking, "You're like family."
In addition, Jones attended all of the requisite financial literacy and home-maintenance classes.
In the "Anthony's Home Dedication" program given to attendees, Jones explains his reason for choosing Habitat for Humanity this way: "I can get step-by-step help on getting my own place. They can help me budget money and teach me what it takes to own my own home - for me, being a woodworker, this is right up my alley."
Reflecting the longtime partnership that Habitat for Humanity has with Cecil County Public Schools, carpentry students at the Cecil County School of Technology built the home received by Jones and his son. Students in the School of Technology's electrical, plumbing and HVAC programs also worked on the Habitat for Humanity home project. The house was built as part of the annual project for that class.
(Typically, School of Technology students build one Habitat for Humanity home each academic year; however, because of closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it took two years to complete this house.)
After the land acquisition, which is part of Jones' mortgage, a rigging company hauled the house from the School of Technology north of Elkton and set it up on the lot in the 300 block of North Walnut Street - all for free.
Other area companies and organizations provided services or merchandise without charge, too. The free labor included the licensed inspections and hookups of plumbing, electric, heating and air-conditioning. There also was the free provision of kitchen appliances, cabinetry and bathroom fixtures. All of that translated to a lower mortgage for Jones. Those contributors help cut costs for all Habitat for Humanity recipients.
(Since the inception of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna in 1993, the organization has overseen the building of 118 homes in Cecil and Harford Counties. Those 118 Habitat for Humanity homes made it possible for qualified people with extenuating circumstances to be homeowners.)
Once the home was on site, Jones and Habitat for Humanity volunteers and employees hung drywall and performed other necessary interior work to make the house livable - once again defraying costs. Jones was permitted to select the donated cabinets, paint colors and other home appointments and, according to Habitat for Humanity representatives, he has an impeccable sense of style.
At the end of Friday's ceremony, Jones cut a sheer, blue ribbon draped across the front door. Then he and Nathyn entered their brand new home, followed by several attendees who opted to take a tour of the unfurnished dwelling. (Jones is scheduled for settlement on the house in a few weeks.)
Fittingly, this Bible verse, Isaiah 32:18, adorned the front page of the home dedication program: "My people will live in peaceful dwelling places, in secure homes, undisturbed places of rest."
