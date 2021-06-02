ABERDEEN — Now that pandemic restrictions have been — for the most part — relaxed, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna can look for volunteers to help with several houses being built in Cecil County.
“We’ll take pretty much anyone over the age of 16,” said John Lanigan, Construction Volunteer Coordinator. No experience is needed but if you have experience you are especially welcome.
“Carpentry would be a great help currently,” Lanigan said, since there are homes going up; one in Perryville on Richmond Street and another in Rising Sun; although that one involves a home pre-built by the Cecil County School of Technology.
Once the shell of that house is complete then there will be a need for many other tasks.
“We’ll need help installing doors, sheetrock, painting...pretty much every step in the process,” he said.
The work is done every Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Like everything else, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna had to pivot during the worst of the pandemic. No volunteers were allowed on site and much of the work was done by contractors, which raised the cost of each house.
“We haven’t had volunteers in over a year,” Lanigan said. “That added $20-to $30,000 because we had to hire contractors.
“Now with the volunteers back we can build houses faster and less expensively,” he said.
Volunteers can come individually, with a few friends or with a group of up to 10 people. He said offices and companies often send employees in a team building exercise.
Regardless of the number of volunteers, the first step is to call Lanigan at 410-638-4434, extension 7243.
“Or you can go to habitatsusq.org and click on the “volunteer” tab,” he said.
