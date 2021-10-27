RISING SUN — The foundation work had already begun when Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna hosted a groundbreaking ceremony along Walnut Street Friday.
Karen Blandford, executive director, said the this Rising Sun home will go up quickly since the major construction was completed before the pandemic.
“This house was built by students at the Cecil County School of Technology,” Blandford said.
Blandford thanked CCST not only for their work but also their patience.
“They have been wonderful friends to Habitat For Humanity,” Blandford said.
The house sat on the campus, protected from the elements, while a prospective homeowner was identified. That homeowner is Anthony Johnson.
“I’ve done all the classes,” Johnson, who currently lives in North East, said of that process.
He learned how to improve his credit score, how to budget and other financial tools needed for homeownership. A carpenter, Johnson has also contributed to other home projects in what is known by Habitat For Humanity as “sweat equity.”
Johnson got to pick all the flooring, countertops and even the siding. All the cabinetry was donated by IKEA and assembled by employees from Old Dominion Electric Cooperative.
Now that volunteers are allowed on the job sites activity has gone into hyper drive. Along with the Rising Sun build, Habitat has six homes under construction in Havre de Grace. There’s also a build on Richmond Street in Perryville nearing its completion.
Johnson said the 1,200- square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home at 301 North Walnut St. is just what his family needs.
“It’s the perfect size. Not too big, not too small,” Johnson said.
Blandford expects the home to arrive as early as this week. The two halves will be set on the foundation and drawn together. Then the real work begins according to construction coordinator Dwayne Coakley.
“We’ll be doing the plumbing and electric connections, trim and paint,” Coakley said. “We need as many volunteers as we can get.”
They are at the trim and paint phase in Perryville. That house was fully constructed on site.
In Rising Sun a crew from Horne Concrete, an Aberdeen company, was setting the foundation and the crawl space.
Coakley said the Perryville homeowners could be moving in next month and, weather permitting, Anthony and his son Nathan could be next to cross the threshold.
The Rev. Steve Basht from Janes United Methodist Church offered a prayer over the home and its residents and welcomed the Johnsons to Rising Sun, as did Mayor Travis Marion.
Marion presented Johnson with a mayor’s challenge coin and gave Habitat For Humanity a Mayoral Citation.
“We’re excited to have Anthony and Nathan in the community,” Marion said. He encouraged them to get. involved “and get to know your neighbors.”
Yvette Valentin, director of Homeowner Services for Habitat, also welcomed the family.
“I can’t wait to see how Anthony and Nathan make this house a home,” Valentin said.
“Habitat not only builds houses; it builds communities,” Blandford told the gathering of town and county officials and supporters. “Thank you for infusing this project with a love of community.”
To volunteer, donate or find out about becoming a Habitat For Humanity homeowner go to https://habitatsusq.org/ or call 410-398-3399.
Editor's Note: Yvette Valentin was incorrectly identified as Valerie Valentin. This has been corrected.
