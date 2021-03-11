PERRYVILLE — Later this year, Cecil County will get three new residents when the Williams family moves into a brand new home courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna.
Connie and Tracey Williams and their 13-year-old son Justin took part in the simple groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon on what is now an empty lot at 528 Richmond St. in Perryville.
"They gave us a lot to come look at, and we accepted it," Connie said.
When the 800-square foot rancher is completed, the family will move from Aberdeen to Perryville.
Perryville Mayor Robert Ashby was happy to represent the town and even helped Justin with the groundbreaking duties. Giving the teenager the shovel, Ashby scooped up hands full of the dirt and tossed it on cue with the golden ceremonial shovels.
Looking at the empty lot with the outline of the house marked, Dwayne Coakley, construction supervisor for the Habitat for Humanity chapter serving Cecil and Harford counties, expects to have the house finished in about six months.
"But we need some volunteers," he said.
While Habitat uses licensed professionals for plumbing and electrical needs, Coakley needs willing hands to help with other jobs.
"We have help we will need with drywall, framing and roofing," he said. By utilizing volunteers it helps the homeowners. "This way we can keep those prices down and make the house affordable."
The town provided water and sewer connections for free, saving the project $14,000, Ashby said.
Just recently, Ruby Simon was given the keys to her Habitat home on West Main Street in Elkton. Also new construction, Simon worked on her two story home along with several others as part of the purchasing process.
The Williamses will do likewise, working on their three bedroom, one bath house.
To learn more about volunteering, or becoming a Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna homeowner go to habitatsusq.org or call 410-398-3399.
