ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after gunshots rang out in an Elkton neighborhood and - after officers had arrived at the scene - two more shotgun blasts from another nearby location sounded, according to the Elkton Police Department.
"As best that could be determined, no damage was found to any vehicles or houses and most importantly, there are no reported injuries," EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers told the Cecil Whig.
EPD officers responded to the area of Road 3 in Hollingsworth Manor at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, after receiving a "shots fired" complaint, police said. At a spot where Roads A, B and C intersect, police added, investigators located several shell casings.
"While collecting evidence on scene, officers heard two additional gun shots coming from the back of (Hollingsworth) Manor, so EPD (officers) and Cecil County Sheriff's Office (deputies) responded accordingly and located two shotgun shell casings," Rogers outlined.
One witness reported seeing a black man carrying a long gun, as he walked into a marshy area while heading toward nearby West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), triggering an "extensive search" that did not yield a suspect, police reported.
Investigators also are looking for a vehicle of interest, described as a "sedan with black flames on the side and a loud exhaust," police said. Witnesses saw that vehicle in the area, and investigators believe its occupant or occupants "have information (about the incident) if not direct involvement" in it, police added.
