ELKTON - An undetermined number of gunmen remained on the loose Wednesday, after a shootout on the street of an Elkton neighborhood left nearby homes and vehicles riddled with bullet holes and indentations, according to the Elkton Police Department.
No one was wounded, however, during the exchange of gunfire that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of East Village Drive, police reported. (That block has been the scene of at least three other shooting incidents since April 2020, according to Cecil Whig archives and court records.)
"We are very fortunate that no one was injured," said Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an EPD spokesman, noting that numerous shots were fired during the incident and that residents were inside four nearby homes that were struck by bullets.
EPD officers responded to the scene after receiving "multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired" in that area, police said. The on-scene investigation revealed that the shootout took place on the street between 150 East Village Drive and 160 East Village Drive, police added.
"There was an exchange of gunfire between two parties," Waldridge told the Cecil Whig.
As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators had not determined the number of people who were involved in the shootout and the reason why it had occurred, according to Waldridge, who further reported that the gunmen and their companions, if any, had fled the scene before police arrived.
Bullets struck five unoccupied vehicles that were parked nearby on that block, police said. In addition, police added, bullets struck four nearby homes that were occupied.
"Bullets struck the homes, but they did not enter the homes," Waldridge clarified.
During the on-scene investigation, EPD officers spoke to at least one witness who saw a white vehicle driving away from the 100 block of East Village Drive shortly after the gunshots rang out, police reported.
Anyone with information that might help in this investigation is asked to call the Elkton Police Department at 410-398-4200 and ask for the Criminal Investigation Unit.
This marks the fourth shooting incident in the 100 block of East Village Drive within the past 16 months, according to Cecil Whig archives, court records and police.
The most recent of those incidents on that block occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2020 - Election Day - when two gunmen shot three men on the street. One of the victims suffered eight bullet wounds to his torso, but he, as did the other two, survived.
Police reported that the gunmen opened fire as they ran up to the three victims, who, all in their 20s, were standing on the street.
As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in that triple shooting.
On May 25, 2020, slightly more than five months earlier, a gunmen fired three shots during a Memorial Day brawl in the 100 block of East Village Drive.
One of the errant shots allegedly fired by the suspect - Deshan Marquet Huntsman II, 26, of Edgewood - reportedly was intended for Emanuel Alcides Greaves, a 21-year-old Elkton resident who stands accused of punching Huntsman in the face, which purportedly triggered a fight that prompted several nearby people to join.
Court records indicate that Huntsman — who is charged with attempted first-degree murder and 14 other offenses relating to that Memorial Day 2020 shooting incident in the 100 block of East Village Road — is free on a $100,000 bond while awaiting his jury trial, which is scheduled to start on Aug. 10.
(An off-duty Maryland State Police trooper who lived on that block detained Huntsman moments after the incident, which was videotaped by a home security camera at that law enforcement officer's residence, court records show.)
Greaves, meanwhile, is awaiting an Oct. 18 jury trial that also relates to that Memorial Day 2020 incident. Investigators charged Greaves with second-degree assault for allegedly punching Huntsman moments before the melee.
As for the first incident in the series, which occurred about one month earlier, a gunman or gunmen opened fire in the 100 block of East Village Drive at approximately 8:20 p.m. on April 20, 2020 - striking a parked car occupied by two men and forcing two other men outside that vehicle to take cover, police said.
No one was wounded during that incident, which investigators categorized as a “drive-by shooting,” but bullets stuck the car occupied by the two men and also hit an unoccupied vehicle parked adjacent to it, police added.
As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in that shooting incident.
