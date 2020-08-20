ELKTON — A homicide investigation is continuing after a gunman or gunmen fatally shot a man outside a strip shopping center near Elkton early Thursday morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Thursday afternoon, the gunman or gunmen remained on the loose, police reported.
“We are looking into the possibility that there are multiple shooters,” Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig.
Investigators identified the homicide victim as Shane Andrew Sisco, 29, of College Park, Ga., according to Holmes, who further reported that Sisco had ties to Kent and Cecil Counties.
The investigation started after CCSO deputies rushed to the parking lot of West Creek Shoppes in the unit block of South Chestnut Drive, northeast of Elkton, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday, in response to a “shots fired” complaint, Holmes reported.
Although deputies did not find a shooting victim, nor witnesses, they were able to locate “evidence of multiple gunshots in the area,” according to Holmes, who declined to elaborate because of the ongoing homicide investigation. Technicians with the CCSO Crime Scene Unit later recovered that unspecified evidence, he noted.
Shortly after CCSO deputies arrived at that shopping center, Elkton Police Department officers informed them that emergency room doctors at Union Hospital in Elkton were treating a man who had suffered gunshot wounds, after he had arrived there in a private vehicle, accompanied by two people, according to Holmes.
The shooting victim was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there, Holmes reported.
“We made contact with the two people who accompanied him (the shooting victim) to Union Hospital,” Holmes said, declining to report any information gleaned from the conversation that CCSO detectives had with them, once again explaining that he did not want to compromise the ongoing homicide investigation.
He added, “We are actively working this homicide case.”
Anyone with information that might help in this homicide investigation is asked to call Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Det. Donald Lidy at 410-392-2125.
