Gunman on loose after drive-by shooting in Elkton neighborhood

ELKTON - A gunman or gunmen remained on the loose Monday morning after opening fire on the street of an Elkton neighborhood on Sunday night, striking a parked car occupied by two men and an unoccupied vehicle adjacent to it, police reported.
An unspecified number of shots hit the two cars, but no one was wounded during the incident, which occurred on East Village Road - a street distinguished on Sunday night by long stretches of parked vehicles in front of rows of townhouses.
Elkton Police Department officers on the scene described the incident to the Cecil Whig as a "drive-by shooting."
The shots rang out at approximately 8:30 p.m., drawing several residents in that area to their front doors, police reported. But the vehicle from which the shots were fired sped away, before those neighbors and the two men in the parked car were able to get a good look at it, police said. Investigators received two varying descriptions of the suspect vehicle, police added.
The shots were fired from behind the parked vehicles, which were facing the row of townhouses, according to police.
EPD investigators interviewed the two men, in addition to nearby residents, police said. But as of late Sunday night, police added, they hadn't determined if the two men in the parked car were the intended targets.
As of Monday morning, information regarding the two men was unavailable. It was not clear if they were inside that parked vehicle after arriving or before leaving and if one or both of them reside on East Village Road.
EPD investigators spent more than two hours at the scene, conducting interviews and gathering evidence. The investigation is continuing.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this drive-by shooting becomes available.
