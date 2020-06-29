ELKTON - A gunman or gunmen remained on the loose late Monday afternoon after shooting two people, including a teen, on the street of a Elkton-area neighborhood over the weekend, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the unit block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood, which is off Fletchwood Road, a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
(That section of Winding Brook has been the site of other shootings, as well as drug arrests, in the past several years, according to Cecil Whig archives and police.)
Investigators identified the victims only as a 20-year-old man, who suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and a 17-year boy, who suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. The elder victim lives in Winding Brook, and the teen is listed as an Elkton-area resident, police noted.
Holmes described their wounds as "non-life-threatening" and further reported that, after receiving treatment, both victims were discharged from Union Hospital in Elkton, where they had arrived separately in two private vehicles shorty after the shootings.
CCSO detectives started their investigation at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, after a spokesperson at Union Hospital contacted authorities and reported that emergency room doctors were treating two patients who had suffered gunshot wounds. (By law, medical practitioners must alert police whenever they treat a patient who appears to have been assaulted in some way.)
The victims told investigators that they suffered their gunshot wounds when an unknown person or people opened fire while they were standing in the unit block of Willow Court, police said. Neither saw the shooter or shooters, police added.
"They just heard gunshots. When they heard the gunshots, they started to flee. Then they realized that they had been shot," Holmes said.
The victims were not forthright with detectives concerning the identities of the two people who drove them separately to the hospital and likewise concerning the sequence of events leading up to those rides, police reported.
As of late Monday, CCSO detectives still were trying to determine if the man and the teen were the intended targets, according to Holmes, who commented, "Several shots were fired in that area."
During the on-scene investigation, detectives recovered a bullet that had shattered the front windshield of an unoccupied vehicle that was parked nearby, Holmes said. In addition, he added, investigators recovered a round that had struck a residence that was "behind where the victims were standing."
Anyone with information that might help in this double-shooting investigation is asked to call CCSO Det. Kyle Pattman, lead investigator, at 410-392-2111.
