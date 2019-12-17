ELKTON — The gunman in an attempted armed robbery at a Port Deposit-area convenience store in May received 25 years in sentences Tuesday, after accepting a plea deal.
The incident
An employee at the Landhope Farms store in the 1200 block of Jacob Tome Highway is credited with foiling the armed robbery by grabbing the shotgun that the defendant, Donald Lee Burton, 29, of Perryville, was pointing at him.
The shotgun discharged, sending a blast through the store ceiling, as the worker successfully wrested the firearm away from Burton, who then fled with his co-defendant, Austin James Kozlowski, 21, of Havre de Grace.
When the shotgun went off, the barrel was inches away from the employee’s head.
From the bench Tuesday, moments before imposing the sentences, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes stressed to Burton the different ways such a “serious situation” could have gone horribly wrong.
“You’re lucky he wasn’t killed by you. You’re also lucky (that), when he got the gun away from you, he didn’t blast you with. You’d be dead,” Baynes said, after commenting, “We can’t tolerate a dangerous situation like this.”
Sentencing
The judge imposed a 15-year sentence on Burton for attempted armed robbery and a consecutive 10-year sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence. Under state law, the first five years of Burton’s firearm sentence is mandatory.
Baynes also imposed concurrent 15-year and 10-year sentences for mirroring conspiracy convictions.
As part of a plea deal negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin and Burton’s Elkton-based defense lawyer, Justin Bryan Hill, Burton pleaded guilty to those four charges. He did so at the outset of Tuesday’s hearing, which occurred on the day that Burton’s jury trial had been scheduled to start.
Burton will serve his 25-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The judge informed Burton that he must serve half of his 25-year term before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing, because each of his convictions is considered “a crime of violence.”
After serving his mandatory 12 ½ years in prison, Burton would be approximately 42 years old when he would be eligible for his first parole hearing.
State sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of eight to 15 years of active incarceration for Burton per conviction.
Inside the perpetrator’s mind
During Tuesday’s proceeding, Olin emphasized that Burton participated in a planned crime that nearly turned deadly.
The prosecutor told Baynes that Burton and his accomplices selected the Landhope Farms to rob, after crossing off other area businesses on a list of potential targets “for this reason or that reason.”
They nixed a plan to rob a particular area bar, for example, because it is patronized heavily by the type of customers who, Burton and his cohorts feared, would intervene and hurt them.
Olin also told the judge that Burton reportedly checked his shotgun, making sure it was ready to fire, before entering the Landhope Farms at approximately 12:15 a.m. on May 29 with Kozlowski.
“This is premeditated – 100 percent,” Olin told Baynes. “This is the most egregious robbery. We’re lucky it’s not a murder.”
Burton’s defense lawyer blamed the attempted robbery on his client’s drug addiction.
“If drugs were not involved, this would have never happened,” Hill told the judge.
‘I’ve got to man up’
The defense lawyer reported that Burton is married and has three children – ages 4, 6 and 15. Hill also told the judge that Burton has a GED and that he worked construction because he couldn’t afford college.
Burton apologized while addressing the judge moments before sentencing.
“As for the victim, I am very sorry for what I did and for any issues I have created for that man,” Burton said.
During a hearing earlier this month, the victim reported that he continues weekly counseling sessions to deal with the psychological impact of the armed robbery attempt — specifically having suffered a punch that broke his nose, having a shotgun pointed at him and having that shotgun discharge while the barrel was near his head.
“I used to be outgoing and happy-go-lucky. This was an eye-opener. I should be dead, by all rights, but I fought for my life,” the victim told the judge at that Dec. 2 hearing, referring to the shotgun that discharged inches from the side of his head during the struggle.
Burton said he was “under the influence of a lot of drugs” at the time of the attempted robbery. His substance use disorder dates back nearly 20 years, to when he was about 11 years old, he added.
“I grew up in a household where that was a normal thing,” Burton told the judge. “It’s not an excuse. It’s a fact.”
Burton opined that he would benefit the most from drug treatment. Burton, however, acknowledged that he needed to be punished for his serious crime.
“I’ve got to man up and take responsibility. Punishment is needed, and I accept 100 percent of it,” Burton told the judge, after commenting, “I’m not a bad person, (but) I’ve done some dirty things in my life.”
The co-defendants
One of Burton’s three co-defendants, Nicholaus Joseph Roth, 26, of Essex, is facing a 10-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery last week, as part of a plea deal.
The major condition of that plea bargain is that Roth – whom investigators identified as the getaway driver – had to provide truthful testimony if Burton’s case had gone to trial.
Roth also must provide truthful testimony when the remaining co-defendant — Halie Elizabeth Bridges, 23, of Street – goes to trial on March 25. Investigators identified Bridges as one of the alleged planners of the crime.
Roth’s sentencing is set for April 6.
On Dec. 2, also the product of a plea deal, Kozlowski received two concurrent 10-year sentences after he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in a felony or a crime of violence.
Under state law, Kozlowski must serve the first five years of his prison term relating to his firearm conviction, before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing.
According to prosecutors, Kozlowski and Burton – their faces partially concealed by bandanas or handkerchiefs — entered the Landhope Farms together. Prosecutors reported that Burton openly carried a shotgun, while Kozlowski was unarmed
Meanwhile, Roth and the other alleged accomplice, Bridges, waited outside the store in a silver Ford Taurus.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the attempted armed robbery.
Burton pointed the shotgun at the victim, striking his neck with the barrel, prosecutors reported. The victim grabbed the barrel and tried to take away the shotgun, prosecutors said. At some point, prosecutors added, Burton punched the victim in the face.
As the victim struggled with Burton to gain control of the shotgun, the firearm discharged while the barrel was near the victim’s head, sending a blast through the ceiling, prosecutors said. At that point, prosecutors added, Burton and Kozlowski ran out the store and got into getaway vehicle, which then sped away.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Det. Tyler Price arrested Burton and his three co-defendants shortly after the incident.
Tyler was able to link Roth to the silver Ford Taurus, which a store surveillance camera had videotaped – including its license plate — outside the store at the time of the attempted armed robbery, police reported.
Price ran that tag number through a Motor Vehicle Administration database, which showed that the 2015 Ford Taurus is registered to Roth, police said.
On May 30, CCSO investigators, assisted by Baltimore County Police Department officers, conducted a court-approved search of Roth’s residence, where they arrested him, police added.
Roth confessed to his role in the attempted armed robbery, according to court records. Roth also identified his accomplices, including Kozlowski, who admitted to his involvement, too, after Price arrested him, court records show.
Bridges is facing the same 11 charges that had been filed against Burton, Roth and Kozlowski, including attempted armed robbery, first-degree assault and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.