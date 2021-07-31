With flashlights pointed at the ground, investigators search for evidence late Friday night after an unknown gunman opened fire on a 36-year-old man on a Perryville street, leaving him with several wounds. With the attempted murder investigation continuing, the suspect remained on the loose Saturday.
First responders wheel a man with multiple gunshot wounds to a waiting Maryland State Police helicopter late Friday night, after a shooting on a Perryville street. With the attempted murder investigation continuing, the unknown gunman remained on the loose Saturday.
With flashlights pointed at the ground, investigators search for evidence late Friday night after an unknown gunman opened fire on a 36-year-old man on a Perryville street, leaving him with several wounds. With the attempted murder investigation continuing, the suspect remained on the loose Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY SCOTT SERIO
First responders wheel a man with multiple gunshot wounds to a waiting Maryland State Police helicopter late Friday night, after a shooting on a Perryville street. With the attempted murder investigation continuing, the unknown gunman remained on the loose Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY SCOTT SERIO
Residents watch the on-scene, attempted murder investigation from a front stoop late Friday night, after an unknown gunman shot a 36-year-old man several times on a Perryville street.
PERRYVILLE – An unknown gunman remained on the loose Saturday after he shot a man several times while they were walking together on a street in Perryville, spurring an attempted murder investigation, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as George Griffin, 36, of Perryville.
An MSP helicopter crew flew Griffin from the scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where his medical condition was unavailable, as of Saturday, police reported.
A nearby surveillance camera videotaped the shooting, which occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Front Street, according to an MSP spokesperson.
"Investigators were able to locate video of the attempted murder from the scene. That video showed the victim walking with an individual believed to be the suspect, who was wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark pants. The suspect then turns toward the victim and fires numerous shots, before the victim falls to the ground. The suspect turned and fled the scene," the MSP spokesperson outlined.
As of Saturday, no additional information about the suspect had been developed by investigators, police reported.
Griffin was found lying on a sidewalk in that neighborhood with "apparent gunshot wounds" shorty after the shooting, prompting Perryville Police Department officers to respond and start their on-scene investigation, according to police.
PPD officials contacted MSP shortly after midnight on Saturday, some 30 minutes after the shooting, and requested that agency's assistance with the on-scene investigation, police reported.
MSP investigators with the Criminal Enforcement Division (North Division) responded to the scene, as did detectives with that agency's Homicide Unit, police said. MSP crime scene technicians also responded, collecting and processing unspecified evidence after arriving, police added.
At some point, MSP took over the attempted murder investigation, police reported.
"Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area," the MSP spokesperson said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible for it is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.